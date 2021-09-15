Fresh paid tribute to rapper Jabulani Tsambo aka HHP just three years after his untimely passing in 2018

The DJ took to social media to honour the legend by reposting an interview he did with him on his 'MetroFM' morning show

Fresh's tribute is in commemoration of the late star's birthday as he writes "Happy Heavenly Birthday HHP!"

It has been three years since HHP passed away and his loved ones are still paying tribute to him. DJ Fresh took to social media to commemorate his friend, the late rappers birthday.

DJ Fresh pays tribute to SA legend HHP on what would have been his 41st birthday. Image: @djfreshsa and briefly.co.za

Source: Instagram

Jabba would have been celebrating his 41st birthday this month reports TSWAlebs. Fresh shared an interview from MetroFM's Fresh Breakfast Show where HHP freestyled to a Kwaito beat, leaving many in awe of his flow. the DJ took to his Instagram story to post a screenshot of the interview with the caption:

"Happy heavenly birthday#HHP! We shall never forget you"

Fans joined DJ Fresh in on the nostalgic moment in the comment section.

@motaungleerato commented:

"Still my most favorite & unforgettable interview by far"

@tazhoe_za added:

"Thanks for sharing these videos @djfreshsa. Everytime I listen to Jabba I realise he was greater than I ever thought when he was around. RIP Jabba❤️"

@ele.lwani shared their memory of the interview saying:

"I was running late that morning and sat in the car to hear it all to the end because I realised the significance of what was happening, @djfreshsa truly celebrating artists while they are alive. You are appreciated for your contribution to uplifting the industry. RIP Jabba"

SA Hip Hop Mag reports that Lerato Sengadi often pays tribute to her late husband taking to social media to share videos of Jabba doing what he did best.

Remembering late legend HHP on what would have been his 40th birthday

Depression takes the lives of many on a daily basis. With the stressful and demanding climate we live in, more and more people are falling to their knees and into depression.

Briefly News, like many others, celebrated HPP’s 40th birthday today despite him having been gone for two years already. This life was definitely taken too soon but his memory will forever remain.

HHP, the Motswako maestro, died at the age of 38. The passing of HHP hit the people of Mzansi hard, especially when it was revealed that his life was lost to a battle with depression.

On the late legend's birthday, we remember him by highlighting six awesome things about HHP:

Source: Briefly.co.za