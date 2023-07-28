Multi-talented actor and musician Abdul Khoza is set to launch a highly waited body of work titled Run

The star who has featured in top productions like The Wife and Shaka iLembe said fans can expect to get to know him much better

The EP promises to share the star's most vulnerable and different side as well as the laid-back and fun sides

Abdul Khoza is ready to give the Mzansi hip-hop space a breath of fresh air. The actor is popular for his roles on Shaka Ilembe, Kings of Joburg and as one of the Zulu brothers in the popular Showmax telenovela The Wife.

Abdul Khoza has revealed that he has an EP coming out soon. Image: @abdul_khoza

Abdul Khoza launches music career with EP titled Run

Abdul Khoza is definitely a man of many talents. The star who has bagged awards for his unmatched acting is also a talented singer.

He recently had the streets buzzing when he announced on his Instagram page that he was in the studio cooking something.

Speaking to OKMzansi about his upcoming project, the Kings of Joburg star said fans can look forward to getting to know his vulnerable side and his laid-back fun sides.

"Hip-hop is my sound and people can expect a really different and vulnerable side of myself, because I sing close to home."

Abdul Khoza added that he also chooses events in his life that he feels are personal and powerful enough to tell in his music. There's also a laid-back, let's have fun element in his music.

