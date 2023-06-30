Pearl Thusi has announced that she is currently making music and hopes to collaborate with one of the biggest rappers in South Africa, Emtee

The actress and media personality shared the news during a recent interview on DJ Fresh's podcast WAW What A Week

Thusi also spoke about some of the projects she has been busy with, including a short film with veteran Nigerian filmmaker Mo Abudu

Pearl Thusi is currently in her creative bag, making music and doing a lot of other creative things. The Queen Sono actress announced her venture into the music industry during a recent interview with DJ Fresh.

Pearl Thusi has revealed that she is working on creating music. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Pearl Thusi announces that she is making music

Is there anything Pearl Thusi can't do? The multi-talented actress recently revealed that she has decided to venture into the music industry. Pearl announced during a recent interview with DJ Fresh on WAW, What A Week.

The star who was talking about the projects she is currently involved in said she is focusing on empowering herself and not relying on producers or getting hired by someone else.

Pearl Thusi also noted that she has clothing apparel coming out, has been writing and is making music. When asked whether or not she would collaborate with the Pearl Thusi hitmaker Emtee, the star said she hopes to work with the rapper. She said:

"I'm trying to focus on building things for myself instead of living in a world of dependency on producers, directors and other people. So right now I am trying to build an empire for myself so that when I do get involved in other people's projects it's not out of desperation or only because of the paycheck.

"I'm actually looking to make some apparel, I am writing some beautiful stories. On-screen I did a short film that I produced as well with Mo Abudu that's going to be making some Festival rounds. It's called Her Perfect Life. It deals with depression and suicide. I'm making music."

Pearl did not say much about her music career, but she said she would love to work with Emtee who is her biggest fan.

