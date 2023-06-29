Singer Ami Faku has returned with new music and an upcoming project to break the lengthy cycle of not releasing solo projects

Ami has introduced a new sound that she hopes her fans will love saying it is still authentically her

This will be her first album in four years, as she has not released anything since the year 2019

Ami Faku's break from releasing a new project was not as dramatic as some might think.

She had been collaborating with a number of musicians by adding her soothing vocals to their songs.

Now, she is focusing on releasing her own music soon.

Ami Faku questions how her fans are going to receive her new sound

According to TshisaLIVE, Ami Faku was a guest on Slikour's YouTube show where she opened up about her upcoming project.

“I wonder how people are going to receive the fact that I've grown. People will love the music because it still comes from a real place. I feel like that's what's important. It's all about the energy you receive and the beauty around it."

Ami also added that people should be open-minded when they listen to her entire project.

She also noted that her break allowed her to grow.

"This whole period of a break of some sort has been great in growing me, and I feel like I have something great to offer.”

Mzansi loves Ami's last project with a Ghanaian singer

Ami last did a song with Juls Baby called Terrified, which has received rave reviews from fans.

Juls said the song was very special for him as he got the chance to work with Ami.

"This is a very special record to me. I manifested working with this young queen last year and finally made it happen. I made it a point to make music with all my heroes from now on. I can’t wait for you to hear this beautiful blend of soul, house and dance oozing sounds of South Africa and Ghana. Terrified is available for pre order now!"

Terrified is a hit among fans

Ami Faku excited to have worked with Grammy award-winning artist Black Coffee

Briefly News previously reported that Ami Faku was excited to have worked with Black Coffee.

The vocalist has worked with several artists in the industry, however having to be tied to a Grammy-winning star was seen as a win by her fans

