Music producer Kabza De Small has taken to his socials to announce that he's preparing to drop another Amapiano EP

A few months after dropping an EP with Kwesta, Kabza DE Small is back in the studio cooking another collaborative EP with Ami Faku

The fans of the musician who calls himself the King of Amapiano shared that they can't wait for the EP to drop and praised him for his work ethic

Kabza De Small has taken to his timeline to reveal that he's about to drop a new EP with Ami Faku. The Amapiano music producer has been cooking up a storm with the talented vocalist.

Kabza De Small announced a new EP with Ami Faku. Image: @kabelomotha_, @ami_faku

Source: Instagram

Kabza De Small is one of the hardest-working dance music producers in Mzansi. He recently dropped another banging EP with rapper Kwesta. He also worked on his project and produced hits for stars such as DJ Maphoria and Young Stunna, among others.

Taking to Twitter, the self-proclaimed King of Amapiano shared a snap of himself DJing at a packed party. He captioned his post:

Mzansi reacts to Kabza De Small's announcement

Peeps took to the star's comment section and let their fave know that they can't wait for the new EP to drop.

@_shwabade_ wrote:

"I need someone to break my heart so that I can really feel this EP. I know Ami Faku never misses with the vocals."

@Giftedhustla12 commented:

"Ami Faku what a dope vocalist."

@Thut_oooo said:

"Drop it, King."

@NtateMokoena_ wrote:

"Kabza has enough music to get us through to 2050, I’m convinced."

@NdzalamaMash commented:

"This tweet just made my night."

@TumeloRICCADO said:

"There is that one song Sizophumelela. They will know you don't call yourself KOA by mistake."

@KgapzSonopo wrote:

"If work ethic was a person."

@lastnumber_tom added:

"Lord Sphandla always delivers."

Anatii announces 2 albums

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Anatii took to social media to reveal that he's working on new music. The hip-hop music producer announced that he's dropping two new albums in 2023.

The rapper has not released a full project for over three years. The hip-hop artist has been starving his fans when it comes to music. Anatii last released an album in 2018. It was called Iyeza.

Anatii is at least now active on social media and has released a few singles in the last few months. Taking to his verified Twitter handle, the Thixo Onofefe hitmaker told his fans:

"2 albums this year."

