Kabza De Small announced that there's a new Scorpion Kings album in the works

This after he and his bandmate, DJ Maphorisa, were rumoured to not be on good terms

Mzansi is excited to hear new music from the Amapiano duo, relieved that the pair is still going strong

Kabza De Small revealed that the Scorpion Kings had new music on the way. Images: kabelomotha_.

Source: Instagram

Kabza De Small revealed that fans can look forward to a new project from the Scorpion Kings. The Amapiano DJ officially cleared the rumours of a beef between himself and DJ Maphorisa, and it was music to their fans' ears.

Kabza De Small announces Scorpion Kings album

The self-proclaimed King of Amapiano, Kabza De Small, caused a buzz on social media after revealing that the Scorpion Kings had a new album on the way.

Consisting of himself and DJ Maphorisa, the Scorpion Kings have several projects under their belt, including The Return of the Scorpion Kings, which featured their hit song, Lorch, named after the Mamelodi Sundowns player.

The duo has been making headlines since it was reported that they weren't on good terms, but it appears that all that was nothing but a rumour.

Their last project together, The Konka Mixtape, was released in 2023 and was followed by separate collaborations with other artists - but the pair is finally back with a bang.

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, Kabza announced that fans had more music to look forward to:

"Scorpion Kings album dropping soon."

Mzansi reacts to Scorpion Kings album announcement

Netizens can't wait to hear new music from the Scorpion Kings:

_ShaunKeyz said:

"Someone lied to us and said they’re no longer close."

theHirohito promised:

"We will be there no matter what!"

Tlhogiie_ wrote:

"Lol, Kabza had enough of Chris Excel and had to find a way to clear the rumors that him and Porry are good."

fundum0 suspected:

"I'm sure Kabza doesn't even know he is about to drop an album."

koketso_sc joked:

"'Dropping soon' from these two could very well be this Friday, they don't waste time."

Prince Kaybee defends Kabza De Small

In more Kabza De Small updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Prince Kaybee defending the DJ from trolls.

This after Kabza's unfortunate mishap during his set with Black Coffee that had some netizens dragging him.

