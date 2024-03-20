An old video of DJ Maphorisa seemingly dragging Kabza De Small found its way to the socials

This after Porry's recent rant about Kabza that raised questions about their allegedly rocky relationship

Mzansi questioned the pair's relationship, while others dragged Porry over his toxic competitiveness

An old video of DJ Maphorisa allegedly dragging Kabza De Small resurfaced online. Images: djmaphorisa, kabelomotha_.

DJ Maphorisa is topping social media trends after an old video of himself allegedly dragging Kabza De Small resurfaced. Previously, Madumane lashed out at fans for constantly asking about his bandmate and left many surprised.

Did DJ Maphorisa have a meltdown about Kabza De Small?

An old video of DJ Maphorisa seemingly dragging his Scorpion Kings bandmate, Kabza De Small, resurfaced at a convenient time when the men are rumoured to be beefing.

In the clip shared by Twitter (X) gossipmonger, ChrisExcel102, Porry can be heard having a meltdown about someone getting a big head after making a million rands, with the DJ calling himself a game-changer:

"You can support your children, your mom, your girlfriend, but don't think you'll ever be on top of me. People have stolen my blueprint, it's okay, but don't ever think you'll ever be on top; I'm always on top till I die.

"Most of you are copying my work. You weren't even dripping, now you are; who made you? You had no style, no idea; now that you've touched a million, you start making a noise? Money is nothing new to me."

Kabza addressed his alleged beef with Porry in a video posted by GeorgeBeatsSA:

"Who said Porry and I are fighting? You're mad; you can never do anything to us. Why would I fight with Porry? There's no such; I don't know where you get these rumours from; you want to make us fight?"

Mzansi weighs in on Maphorisa's video

Netizens were surprised at Porry's video and confirmed two things: he may be referring to Kabza, and there's trouble in Piano paradise:

Am_Blujay was unimpressed:

"Maphorisa is so talented that all these gimmicks are unnecessary."

JayTwinjay said:

"If Kabza only saw a million now, it means he too was overworked and underpaid by Maphorisa."

tyhali_akhona called Porry out:

"This broer is toxic, and suffers from main character syndrome."

TshepoCM1 pointed out:

"Ever notice how DJ Maphorisa can’t stand it when people he 'put on' progress ahead of him?"

flintonclinton_ posted:

"You can tell that this broer is not a genuine person outside the music."

