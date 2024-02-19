DJ Maphorisa weighed in on Nigerian DJs and how they play Amapiano songs

The DJ/ producer was sick and tired of how Naija disk jockeys always increased the tempo when playing Piano and asked them to slow it down

Mzansi agreed with Porry's rant and trolled Nigerian DJs for allegedly messing songs up

DJ Maphorisa pleaded with Nigerian DJs on how they play Amapiano songs. Images: djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

DJ Maphorisa decided to spark a conversation about Nigerian DJs and their tendency to speed up Amapiano songs. The Twerka hitmaker pleaded with the disk jockeys to lower the songs' tempos, saying speeding the songs was unnecessary.

DJ Maphorisa trolls Nigerian DJs

Another day, another controversial take from DJ Maphorisa. Previously, he sparked outrage after claiming other artists' music rights for using his studio, to which he was called out by Prince Kaybee.

Today, the Soweto Baby hitmaker dragged Nigerian DJs for speeding up Amapiano songs.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

In a video shared by Twitter (X) user MDN News, Porry pleaded with Naija disk jockeys to lower the tempo to at least 115 BPM, saying they needed to play songs a little softer:

"Please play Piano softer with the tempo, please take it down a little bit; 113, 114, 115 max, that's fast for us. You can't be playing Amapiano with 120 BPM. Please, Nigeria DJs, play Amapiano softer and lower the tempo."

Mzansi weighs in on DJ Maphorisa's rant

Netizens are hysterical over Maphorisa's video and couldn't agree with him more:

Okuhle_CFM said:

"They're going to hate him after today, and that time he's not lying. Amapiano from Nigeria is not pianoing."

outofcontextwr claimed:

"They put the tempo on 140 while on Amapiano it's 112."

thembatutu trolled Nigerian DJs:

"Did he just confuse people who don't know fruity loops?"

CoastP6339 wrote:

"Everything from that country is messed up."

Wiz Khalifa jams to DJ Maphorisa song

In more music updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Wiz Khalifa jamming to one of DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU's hit songs.

This was not the first time Wiz vibed to a local track, and Mzansi showed love to the Black and Yellow rapper, even inviting him to South Ah.

Source: Briefly News