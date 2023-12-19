DJ Maphorisa isn't getting the reaction he hoped for with his collaboration with Shebeshxt

The musicians released their first track together, Twerka and Madumoney lashed out at everyone criticising his new jam

SA is in stitches reading Porry's responses to the negative feedback for his song

Mzansi is in stitches from reading DJ Maphorisa's responses to the negative feedback about his and Shebeshxt's song, 'Twerka'. Images: djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

DJ Maphorisa seemingly can't take criticism. This was evident in his reactions to the feedback from his new Amapiano song with Shebeshxt called Twerka. The Soweto Baby hitmaker recently met up with Shebe and cooked a new track, but Mzansi isn't feeling it.

DJ Maphorisa lashes out at fans

Eh, it looks like DJ Maphorisa won't let netizens get away with disrespecting his craft. The DJ dropped his new song with Shebeshxt, Twerka, and is lashing out at anyone spewing negativity about his latest jam.

In an Instagram announcement, Porry revealed that Twerka had been released and responded to the negative feedback:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

mino_serenity said:

"The song is trash."

djmaphorisa responded:

"Trash ke mao. Whatever, who said I want it to be a smash?"

l0v3.mathab0_ criticised:

"You honestly ruined this song."

djmaphorisa said:

"Ruined ke kokao."

casev_photography wasn't happy:

"The beat is trash. Please, let's get a do-over."

djmaphorisa wrote:

"Your pics ke m*rete."

fhulu.shambs78 was disappointed:

"Bro, I listened to this track two times, there was no need to force Shebeshxt to jump into piano!!! I know he's hot now but there was no need!!!!!"

djmaphorisa commented:

"That's how you feel, not us."

Netizens weigh in on Maphorisa's rant

Mzansi is floored with laughter from reading DJ Maphorisa's responses to his new song:

VictoriaM9710 wasn't happy with the song:

"It’s very horrible. I wasn’t expecting that from the both of them."

sewelankoana said:

"He can swear all he wants oksalayo it’s horrible."

NGLBM1 wrote:

"But how do you mix Sekompo with piano?? He doesn't have to ride every wave that comes in the music industry."

nstar700 was in stitches:

"He’s fetching them one by one!"

Shebeshxt shows off gig guide

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Shebeshxt's impressive gig guide that had netizens excited about his future in the music industry.

The poster, though not complete, featured the Limpopo rapper's past shows, including the event where his supporters reportedly booted Emtee off stage.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News