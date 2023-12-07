Shebeshxt finally met DJ Maphorisa ahead of his appearance at Porry's event

The Limpopo rapper shared two videos of his meeting with Madumane, where fans pointed out how humble he was

Mzansi showed love to Shebeleza and anticipated big things for him

Mzansi was stunned at Shebeshxt's humility after seeing his interaction with DJ Maphorisa. Images: Facebook/ Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap and Instagram/ djmaphorisa

Shebeshxt recently shared his December 2023 gig guide, which includes an appearance at DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small's Back 2 Back concert. Ahead of the show, the Ke Di Shxt Malume hitmaker met Porry and stunned netizens with his humble nature.

Shebeshxt meets DJ Maphorisa

Shebeshxt met DJ Maphorisa ahead of his appearance at the Porryland and Paptaland Back 2 Back concert.

The Limpopo rapper recently revealed his incomplete festive gig guide, which will see him doing over 40 shows countrywide.

The Ambulance hitmaker posted several videos with DJ Maphorisa on what appears to be their first encounter, where one showed the men sitting in a hotel room with Shebe in his natural element - with his shirt off.

"Ka time time ⁦@DjMaphorisa"

"Ka nako nako ⁦@DjMaphorisa"

In August 2023, Madumane slid in Shebe's comments in an Instagram post saying he was trying to book the rapper for an event.

This was before Shebe revealed in a hilarious video that his booking phone number was hacked, an issue Thuli Phongolo recently went through:

djmaphorisa said:

"Holla I’m trying to book you please check your DM."

Mzansi shows love to Shebeshxt and DJ Maphorisa

⁩Netizens loved the interaction between Shebeshxt and DJ Maphorisa, more so Shebe's humble nature and respect for the OG and anticipated big things for him.

Speaking to Briefly News, DJ Malinga also praised the Limpopo rapper for his kind nature:

"That guy may look scary but he's one of the kindest and down to earth people I've ever met in this industry. He worked with me when not everyone was willing to and now everyone loves our song and it's all thanks to him."

ZunguThandanan3 praised Shebe:

"Bro is so humble and respectful."

Motherboarddoc1 said:

"Shebe is going international now. Love this for him!"

THEGENUINET gushed over Shebe:

"You're so humble."

bysosa_ said:

"He’s moving in the right direction, idk anyone that Porry has co-signed and flopped."

xiluvak was excited:

"The collaboration I’ve been waiting for!"

NeyoFlacko wrote:

"Keep working, my brother. Limpopo is praying for you every day my brother."

Scott_Makhiz posted:

"Phori is jumping on the new sound wave, S/O to Shebe!"

Shebeshxt expresses gratitude to fans

In a recent report, Briefly News shared Shebeshxt's thank you note to his supporters. The Limpopo rapper penned a heartfelt post to his fans, thanking them for their unwavering support:

"I appreciate the love and support from you all. Some call you ‘fake fans’ while others say we won’t last in this game. But 2023 will be remembered as a Cinderella Moment (Extraordinary Transformation)."

This was before Shebe was caught ready to attack a fan with a bottle of Hennessy at an event.

