Shebeshxt is overcome with gratitude after bagging an international collaboration as well as growing a cult fanbase. The Ke Di Shxt Malume hitmaker recently announced his partnership with Lamborghini wines and thanked his fans for holding him down despite the constant criticism.

Shebeshxt expresses gratitude to fans

Shebeshxt has become one of the country's most talked-about artists and is booked and busy. The Limpopo rapper just bagged a collaboration with Lamborghini wines and thanked his fans for their support.

In a heartfelt Twitter (X) post, the Ambulance rapper expressed gratitude to his fans and addressed the sceptics who claim that he won't be around for long:

"I appreciate the love and support from you all. Some call you ‘fake fans’ while others say we won’t last in this game. But 2023 will be remembered as a Cinderella Moment (Extraordinary Transformation)."

The Lebowakgomo rapper recently responded to Eugene Khoza after the comedian critiqued Shebe's influence on the South African youth in an interview on Podcast and Chill.

Mzansi shows love to Shebeshxt

Netizens can't get enough of Shebeshxt and cheered him on for his growing success:

kaMalambule encouraged Shebe:

"Like you say on your song 'Ah mfana, kea tsena ngwana,' ka time time ka nako. It’s your time boyzen."

PGalatians67 cheered:

"Shebeleza what a year for you boizin!"

MmeliAyanda said:

"They can call it whatever they want, but God is working through you, This is your moment!"

_m_unique promised:

"Nna, personally I will keep fighting for you."

wakapalesaa wrote:

"God showed up in a BIG way for you. Glory be unto his name. Looking forward to witnessing you achieve bigger things. This is only the beginning, Twerka wena maan!"

Shebeshxt calls out Focalistic

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Shebeshxt putting Focalistic on blast over his Straata Nation Address performance.

Mzansi wasn't happy with how Foca treated Shebe and called the Amapiano star out for not being a solid dude:

paballo_maseko said:

"No, but Focalistic always been weird. He’s got so much dark energy for someone that tiny."

