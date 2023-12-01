DJ Maphorisa has ventured into the world of real estate and had someone special give him some tips

The big brother of the South African music industry, DJ Oskido, guided him and celebrated the moment in seven pictures and a video

Netizens showered Phori with praise on his new venture and his ambition of securing the bag in other ways

When Madumane said he didn't need school to be rich, he meant it. DJ Maphorisa has ventured into real estate and property development, and DJ Oskido was here for it, advising him on how to excel in his new field.

DJ Oskido guided DJ Maphorisa into real estate development on his new property. Images: @djmaphorisa, @oskidoibelieve

Source: Instagram

Oskido gives DJ Maphorisa real estate development advice in 1 video and 7 photos

The legendary music producer took to his Instagram to show off Madumane's new property, which is still under construction.

He posted a video encouraging the development team and Maphorisa, hyping them that they are about to build the Mall of Africa. Oskido congratulated him by captioning the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"It’s truly special to guide @djmaphorisa as he embarks on the path to becoming a real estate developer."

Check out their cool interaction in the post below:

Netizens congratulate DJ Maphorisa on his new property development venture

Mudamane was showered with praise for his new bold step, and DJ Oskido was appreciated for his selflessness and willingness to support the youngsters in Mzansi's showbiz:

gu2mfene appreciated:

"I love how you are always willing to guide and path with information."

thulzhldngs agreed:

"From Black Coffee, Dr Malinga to the current young stars I've never heard anyone complaining about Oskido in the business and on a personal level."

sheysnick.co gave a thumbs-up:

"Great stuff man. Stop renting. Like most of your fans."

prince_ntsako took notes:

"When elders talk to us we have to listen."

ngusphelo was proud:

"Awe this is what we want to see from our black people."

casbeth116 appreciated:

"You are one of the best mentors grootman. Anyone you have touched grew to become someone greater."

im_ladyo added:

"A brother to many, thank u @oskidoibelieve for being such a big brother to most."

Nomzamo Mbatha praises Shaka iLembe ladies to conclude Women's month

In other entertainment stories on Briefly News, successful actress Nomzamo Mbatha closed the month of August with a special tribute.

She posted all the leading women from the record-breaking and history drama on Mzansi Magic, Shaka iLembe, wishing them a happy Women's Month.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News