Amapiano maestro DJ Maphorisa has given pearls of financial wisdom

The Phoyisa hitmaker took to his Twitter a video explaining why educated people are broke

Online spectators replied to his sentiments questioning his reasoning, saying having an education is key

DJ Maphorisa was blasted after revealing why education makes people poor. Images: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Lawd Phori has shared tips on how to accumulate wealth in this crippling Cyril Ramaphosa economy, not mincing his words that education was not the only key to being as rich as he is.

DJ Maphorisa explains why people remain poor

Madumane shared on his X (formerly known as Twitter) timeline the recipe to why people are broke with a video which explained that mainstream schooling teaches children not to be critical thinkers and business savvy. He captioned the video:

"You see why you don't have millions? Stay with your English and be educated."

Check out his video below:

Social media users disagree with Madume's secret to wealth

His followers have seen and criticised Phori for flashing his wealth arrogantly. They poured cold water over his sentiments, saying dropping out of school is not an option:

@BakangDimpe said:

"Do both go to school get your degree and start a side hustle as well do everything."

@FlowVersatile commented:

"At the end of the day, you are gonna need people to work in your business. Just decide which lane you want."

@Ayanda_Zondie weighed-in:

"In life, there is no manual. You can be successful without school, and you can also be successful with school."

@150Auz educated:

"Lol there are employees that make more bags than you. To get millions it will depend on how valuable you are to the corporation."

@majorleague1313 threw shade:

"Leave us alone. Not all of us can find a talented guy and use him to make us millions because we have connections."

@wisanilenard said:

"We are not all business-minded."

@DontPassTheBlu1 advised:

"Delete this one, my king."

