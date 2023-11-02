Celebrity sangoma Gogo Maweni has given her followers pearls of divine wisdom

She told her husband in her new Which Craft podcast that people should not be thanking their ancestors for bond houses

The podcaster continued to say an ancestral blessing is a house that has been paid for in full, confusing social media users

Celebrity sangoma Dr Maweni caused another stir by blasting people who gave praise to ancestors for approved bond houses.

She reminded her followers during a discussion of her recently launched Which Craft podcast that bond loans are debt and ancestors are not responsible for the "gift".

Gogo Maweni reveals her truth about bond houses on Which Craft podcast video

The sangoma, whose name is Lee-Ann Makopo, gave a lesson to people who practice ancestral rituals of slaughtering to thank their ancestors for blessing them with houses bought by approved bank loans that they are doing wrong.

She said the practice is done incorrectly because the house belongs to the bank, and people shouldn't be given debt gratitude. @MDNnewss shared the clip on Twitter, now known as X. Check it out below:

Social media confused by Gogo Maweni's opinion on bond houses

Online spectators responded to the video from the gogo, who owns multiple properties, with mixed reactions. Some rejected her statement that she's got the traditional meaning wrong, while others agreed with her reasoning.

Here are some of the comments below:

@mrcool_SIYA said:

"Ngiyamuza mina."

@prow_II was not saying anything:

"I won’t share my thoughts, ngiyamsaba lo Gogo."

@PGalatians67 defended:

"Eyy but you got just a glimpse of this video, So we don’t know who she is talking about or She’s just saying this in general."

@princegangaidzo said:

"Nonsense."

@DeenickJ agreed:

"She made a valid point I won’t lie."

@YoTAle1 was confused:

"Imagine waiting for 20 years to say thank you."

