Gogo Maweni is in the process of building a new property and has shared updates with her online community

Followers congratulated the glam sangoma on the latest developments, with many feeling inspired

Speaking to Briefly News, Gogo Maweni said the property will be turned into accommodation for her clients

Followers praised Gogo Maweni on the progress of her new property set to be accommodation for clients. Images: dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Maweni is currently building a new property to house her clients and shared the progress with her followers. The herbalist posted an update on her property, revealing that the first floor had been completed.

Fans and followers wished Gogo well on the construction while also congratulating her on the progress she has made.

Gogo Maweni reveals updates of new property

Taking to her social media pages, Gogo Maweni posted an update on the construction of her new property, which shows that the first/ ground floor has been completed:

"PROGRESS! Our other property. First floor/ first phase looking forward to the second floor."

The Izangoma Zodumo star told Briefly News that the building would be turned into accommodation to house her clients who don't have alternative accommodation ahead of consultations:

"The house will have bedrooms and each room has its own bathroom. It's for clients who maybe travel from far and don't have a place to stay, they can stay at the house and will have a shuttle to take them to my office."

She revealed that she bought the property in 2021 and looks forward to one day leaving it for her kids to use for business:

"I have other offices and if God and my ancestors allow, I can buy more and won't need to use this one in the future, so my kids can use it to rent it out."

She also spoke about being very determined and wanting to inspire other black women to chase their dreams and not sit and wait for a miracle.

Gogo went on to say that, among other plans like her upcoming podcast, she hopes to break the stereotype around traditional healing.

"I hate trending on social media, Twitter is the worst, but the point is to help and educate people because they don't know about these things or where to ask for help."

She told Briefly News that she was talked into hosting the podcast despite her fears and worries. The show is expected to air every Thursday.

Fans congratulate Gogo Maweni's progress

Followers were delighted to see that Gogo Maweni was making progress with her property and sent her words of encouragement:

zeeh_the_authour said:

"Gogo uyimbokodo marn! Such an inspiration!"

itumeleng_slenda responded:

"You are doing well Gogo!"

lindateedow commented:

"Aai Gogo uyenzisisa, wenza kwenzeke. You inspire me big time!"

tumi_diamond said:

"This is excellent!"

glam.closet_sa responded:

"Congratulations Gogo. You are blessed!"

mrsp_catering commented:

"The queen is winning!"

