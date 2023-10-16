The Springboks recently beat France and are heading to the semi-finals of the Rugby World Cup

The Boks received country-wide support and Boity couldn't contain her excitement over the team's victory

The media personality was overjoyed at the Boks' win and shared the moment with her fans and followers

Boity Thulo couldn't contain her excitement and relief after the Springboks won 29-28 against France in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals. Images: boity, bokrugby

Boity Thulo is over the moon after the Springboks beat France on Sunday. Taking to her Twitter (X) page, Boity was amped at the close 29-28 win as the Boks head to the semi-finals in the Rugby World Cup.

Fans and followers were ecstatic and celebrated the win with other supporters worldwide after the Boks made the country proud.

Boity celebrates Springboks' win

Boity Thulo was amped in an X post as she celebrated the Springboks' win against France. The match took place on Sunday, 15 October and was the main topic of discussion as South Africans eagerly watched from all around the world:

"WHAT A BLOODY GAME!!!!!!!!!! WORTH THE ANXIETY AND STOMACH KNOTS!"

Mzansi rejoice at Springboks' win

DJ Khaled recently sent out an encouraging message to Roc Nation Sports' Rugby World Cup players, including the Boks players, and helped motivate them ahead of their matches and it paid off.

Fans are overjoyed at Springboks' win after a long, anxiety-inducing match:

jin_fisto asked:

"How do we go to work after this game?"

Neonel8 said:

"Ousi weh kare kene ke utlwa gore mala a loma... yohhh wehhh this was tough. Nevertheless we won!"

Bee_Moshani responded:

"Bro, I can feel my chest is tight... What a game!"

xhobiso_azola said:

"Indeed it was a bloody tough game!"

tsebaie_ commented:

"As always, the Springboks never disappoint!"

_LeratoMabuzaM posted:

"Well done, Bokke! You fought #RSAvsFRA"

Springboks overcome anti-doping ban

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the South African flag finally being permitted at rugby and cricket matches following a prior ban.

The ban was due to non-compliance issues stemming from South Africa's anti-doping legislation not aligning with that of the 2021 world anti-doping code.

The South African government had missed the anti-doping deadline to amend the laws.

