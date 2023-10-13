DJ Khaled has sent a shoutout to rugby stars Roc Nation Sports International (RNSI) playing in the 2023 Rugby World Cup

The six players, which include Springbok players Siya Kolisi and Cheslin Kolbe, have made it to the quarter-finals

In a video shared on RNSI's Twitter account, he wished them well on their upcoming games for this weekend

DJ Khaled has sent a shoutout to Roc Nation Sports Rugby World Cup players Siya Kolisi and Chelsin Kolbe. Images: Simon Hofmann/Getty Images for Laureus, Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Roc Nation's Dj Khaled has given his colleagues under the Roc Nation Sports International (RNSI) the best of luck as they prepare to face off at the 2023 Rugby World Cup on Saturday, 14 October and Sunday, 15 October, in France.

The six rugby players under Jay Z's management company that will be squaring up this weekend are England's Maro Itoje, Ellis Genge, and Marcus Smith; New Zealand’s Ardie Savea; and Mzansi's pride and defending champs, Siya Kolisi and Cheslin Kolbe.

DJ Khaled sends message to Rugby World Cup players

The Wild Thoughts hitmaker represented Roc Nation and sent a shoutout in an exhilarating video on X, formerly known as Twitter and said:

"Roc boys are ready for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals. Let’s go! #RWC2023"

Check out his video in the post below:

Mzansi anxious about Springbok's match with France

With the Boks going up against the hosting country, France, on Sunday. South Africans tried their best to pep up the national team who might play without the national anthem or wave the flag:

@moffettAG lamented:

"It’s a shame Am came all the way out to France only to go home without playing. Great player, shame he wasn’t able to get on the field before they went home."

@lindrishi encouraged:

"You Boks be strong and courageous, don't be afraid..."

@Dailytweet40461 wished:

"Best wishes Boks."

@prettyak23 predicted:

"I feel like this will be an inspired performance by Boks and Kolisi will score a try."

@D01DEE hyped them:

"You can do it Bokkies."

@PSchlebusch said:

"We as a nation deserve this win."

Department of Sports defends Mama Joy and Botha Msila

In more Rugby World Cup stories on Briefly News, the Minister of Sports, arts and culture, Zizi Kodwa, said hands-off superfans Mama Joy and Botha Msila.

The pair came under fire after some people complained about them getting an all-expenses paid trip to France, claiming taxpayers' money was used.

