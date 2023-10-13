Springbok coach, Jacques Nienaber recently named the lineup for the team's upcoming showdown against Les Bleus

Lukhanyo Am was left out of the match that will be taking place on 15 October

Fans shared their thoughts on the snub and most were not impressed with some of the selections

Fans are dissatisfied at Lukhanyo Am's exclusion from the Springboks' lineup for the quarter-final match against Les Bleus. Images: Instagram, mb5plugsports and Getty Images, Gallo Images

Coach Jacques Nienaber announced the Springbok's lineup for the Stade de France quarter-final match against Les Blues. The coach left out Lukhanyo Am and left many fans worried about the team's performance at their upcoming match.

Nienaber said the reason behind the selection was that most of the players in the lineup had experience playing France and thus had an idea of what to expect.

Lukhanyo Am snubbed from France lineup

Springbok coach, Jacques Nienaber announced the team's lineup for their quarter-final match against Les Bleus happening on 15 October.

The match will take place at the Stade de France and surprisingly enough, the squad does not include star centre, Lukhanyo Am:

According to The South African, coach Nienaber said the squad he picked had experience playing France:

"Twenty of these players were in the squad that played France in Marseille last season which was a good dress rehearsal for what we can expect from France."

That being said, not every Boks supporter was satisfied with the lineup.

Boks fans weigh in on squad lineup

Fans shared their thoughts on the team's lineup, with some expressing dissatisfaction over Lukhanyo's snub:

YSango_N said:

"Would have put Am in Willie's spot."

MvusiOmar responded:

"Not happy at 13 we need am or moodie."

emmanuel_molele commented:

"Lukhanyo Am deserved to be on the bench for Willie."

On the other hand, other supporters were happy with the lineup and are looking forward to an electrifying showdown:

seanwillard said:

"Pumped!!! Everyone has their favourites but the team is picked and now we Back The Boks!! Bring it home!!!!!"

clamon44 responded:

"A great team go bokke!"

LeloKunene commented:

"This is a form team. I’m in!!"

