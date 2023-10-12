Natasha Thahane stunned in a new TikTok video where she is dressed up in Orlando Pirates gear

The actress's hilarious TikTok video left South Africans in awe, both over her beauty and her love for the soccer team

The Blood and Water star always showed her love for the soccer team, and many think it is because her bae, Thembinkosi Lorch, is with the team

Natasha Thahane's support for Orlando Pirates continues to leave many people in awe.

Natasha Thahane has always shown love to the soccer team. Image: @natasha_thahane

Source: Instagram

Natasha shows Pirates love

Blood and Water star Natasha Thahane stunned in a new TikTok video where she is dressed up in an Orlando Pirates jersey.

The actress's hilarious TikTok video left South Africans in awe, both over her beauty and her love for the soccer team.

PAY ATTENTION:

In the skit, she reenacted a woman asking her man if she could accompany him to his workplace. Many even thought she was referring to Lorch.

Watch the video, which has garnered 40 000 likes in a few hours on Instagram below:

SA in awe over Thahane's beauty

Netizens think that Natasha Thahane's love for the Buccaneer is because of her bae, Thembinkosi Lorch, who is with the team.

latoyatoya09 joked:

"But you already have on his uniform."

aphiwe_mthuthu asked:

"Nah, Natasha, you are now confusing us, are you not that yellow team?"

zenandezen laughed:

"Just follow him."

amaranextdoorell laughed:

"It’s the Jersey for me!!!"

tetelowh_munchies joked:

"It’s the work uniform for me."

iam_mxolisi_okuhle_chillies replied:

"Take his soccer Boots, and follow him."

thembi911 said:

"I love how you love our team."

barbra.nkomo.16 said:

"As for the uniform."

anitzz said:

"Our own makoti."

K Naomi Phakathi is growing her family

In a previous report from Briefly News, K Naomi Phakathi shared that she is pregnant with her second child.

The influencer and model, shared the exciting news with two pictures showing her firstborn daughter and an ultrasound scan.

TV personality announced this on Instagram, and she expressed happiness about the growth of her family with a short and sweet caption to complete the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News