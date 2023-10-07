TV personality Knaomi Phakathi has announced on Instagram that she is pregnant with her second child

The influencer shared the exciting news with two pictures showing her firstborn daughter and an ultrasound scan

Knaomi expressed happiness about the growth of her family with a short and sweet caption to complete the post

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Knaomi Phakathi announced her pregnancy on Instagram. Image: @knaomin

Source: Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Knaomi Phakathi, who has just revealed some exciting news on Instagram.

The popular TV personality took to her account to announce that she is expecting her second child.

Knaomi includes daughter in pregnancy reveal

In the heartwarming post, Knaomi shared two adorable photos. The first featured her firstborn daughter proudly wearing a shirt that declared her impending role as a big sister.

PAY ATTENTION:

The second snapshot captured the toddler holding an ultrasound scan, adding to the joyous pregnancy reveal. Knaomi gushed in the caption:

"Growing my family, we are having a baby.✨ #AGodThing #No2OnTheWay"

Celebrities congratulate Knaomi

Celebrities, including Boity, Nadia Nakai, and Simz Ngema, wasted no time in showering the TV host with congratulatory messages in the comments section.

See the Instagram post below:

Fans swoon over Knaomi's baby news

Fans were also quick to notice the heartwarming pregnancy announcement, expressing their excitement and admiration for the growing Phakathi family.

Read some of the comments below:

@ilovekhanya stated:

"What a cute announcement. Congratulations."

@boity commented:

Yay! Congratulations mommy! This is incredible!"

@taydlamini_ mentioned:

"OH MY GOD Naomi! Congratulations my beautiful."

@olebkeisha posted:

"Ah, my baby is having another baby. Congratulations, beautiful Naomi.❤️"

@lesego1164 said:

"Omg congratulations beautiful Naomi."

@mabongym added:

"Congratulations to you guys.❤️ Mpangazitha."

@lelethu_ibhongo wrote:

"Many congratulations. Beautiful news."

@ndumingcamu_ noted:

"I knew it! Been present at your Insta lives and have been catching in on your post. Love you truly. Congratulations."

Nasty C seemingly confirms girlfriend Sammie Heavens is pregnant with their first child during recent show

In another article, Briefly News reported that congratulations are in order for award-winning South African rapper Nasty C who is reportedly expecting his first child with long-time girlfriend Sammie Heavens.

The Lemons (Lemonade) rapper shared the good news with his fans during a performance on a show called Fire in The Booth.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News