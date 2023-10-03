A compassionate doctor in the Free State spent her birthday at work, dedicating herself to her patients and community

Her selflessness and dedication struck a chord with the nation, with many admiring her beauty and her commitment to her profession

South Africans admired the young lady, with many joking that they wanted her to be their Nandipha

Beautiful Free State doctor has got South Africans in a tale spin over her looks. Images: @zahida_lethea

Source: TikTok

A young doctor from the Free State shared a video of her working on her birthday.

Free State doctor trends

TikTok user @zahida_lethea shared a video of what she was doing while working on her birthday. The 23-year-old wrote that she was more concerned with saving people's lives than celebrating her birthday.

This remarkable doctor's story quickly spread across TikTok, with South Africans showering her with praise and admiration. Her compassion and dedication have struck a chord with a nation searching for heroes.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi's heart captured

The young girl's natural beauty took aback people throughout the country. The lady was compared to disgraced doctor Nandipha Magudumana who has been known to trend for how beautiful she looks.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@nationmbembe said:

"Happy birthday, aww kodwa dokotela umuhle."

@thokozanemzila commented:

"I think kenale high blood - kopa check up."

@Siya Zwane joked:

"Yohh please be my Nandipha ."

@Itumeleng said:

"You are so pretty."

@Zozo commented:

"Beauty and the brains."

@Kd Masoeu said:

"You're so pretty Happy belated birthday Doctor."

@Thee Keith Dlamini shared:

"Thank you for your service."

@HIIGHCLAIR joked:

"Can I come for a check up."

@floydloading33 shared:

"You took my breath away. I think I need you urgently Dr coz my heart is beating fast."

@Jupiter said:

"What a weird way to propose ,but yes."

