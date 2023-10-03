Digital creator extraordinaire Lerato Kgamanyane has celebrated her first year of marital bliss with a series of videos and pictures

The influencer revealed her husband's face in the posts, captioning the beauty of their matrimony

Her social colleagues and fans have been gushing over her breathtaking content, wishing them many happy returns

Lerato Kgamanyane celebrated her first wedding anniversary with pictures unveiling her husband. Images: @lerato_kgamanyane

Source: Instagram

Influencer and content creator Lerato Kgamanyane showed off her traditional Zulu-Cameroonian wedding day a year later to celebrate her 1 October anniversary with her unnamed husband.

Lerato Kgamanyane celebrates 1 year of marriage on Instagram

Taking her excitement to social media, the digital whizz put together some videos and pictures to remember her special day with close friends and family.

In the four posts, she shows off her family and her bridesmaids. She also finally revealed a clear picture of her husband.

This is how Lerato captioned the first post:

"…Forever to go."

Below is the second post:

"His heart’s keeper."

Here is another slideshow, which she captioned:

"Some detail and some of my beautiful guests."

She closed this series with this post:

"Every promise kept."

Instagrammers help Lerato Kgamanyabe celebrate her 1st wedding anniversary

Her fans and celebville flooded her posts with praise, complimenting the breathtaking content. This is what they said across all four Instagram posts:

@goose_katai was swooning:

"Agh, you looked so majestic and unreal, absolutely beautiful babe."

@kefilwe_mabote agreed:

"Beautiful bride ever."

@claireturya assured:

"Everything was perfect."

@dineonono remembered:

"The most beautiful bride you were chom!"

@livrinoye was mesmerised:

"One thing I love about West African weddings guests SHOW UP!"

@advrethabile praised:

"Perfection. To date, you Rato, are thee most beautiful bride I’ve ever laid my eyes on."

@linda_mtoba added:

"Stunning!! Congratulations mama."

@angelinemahlape was stunned:

"What a gorgeous wife."

@forever_fifi agreed:

"You looked like a dream."

