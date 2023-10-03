Kelly Khumalo was recognised as the best in the game at this year's South African Film and TV Awards

She expressed gratitude about her win for her show Life With Kelly Khumalo, winning the Best Structured Soapie Reality Show

The singing sensation celebrated another win with her fans after a year of constant calls to have her cancelled

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Kelly Khumalo has won a SAFTA for season 3 of her reality TV show, 'Life With Kelly Khumalo'. Images: @kellykhualoza

Source: Instagram

Controversy-smeared singer Kelly Khumalo proved that hard work pays off at the 17th annual South African Film and TV Awards (SAFTAs) when her show, Life With Kelly Khumalo Season 3, won the Best Structured Soapie Reality Show.

Her win follows a year of facing the wrath of cancel culture and hitting at heartbreak after the birth of her youngest daughter, but she fought tooth and nail for her success.

Kelly Khumalo celebrates SAFTA win on Instagram

The Empini singer took to her social media to express gratitude for her win, and gave a shoutout to a list of people who made her show a success and said in part:

"The Lord keeps blessing me... and the rest of the crew WE DID IT! BoMakhi we did it again. Isandla phezu kwesinye eziNdlondlweni zakithi."

Check her post below:

South Africa celebrates Kelly Khumalo's SAFTA win

Her loyal fans helped the singer celebrate her win by pouring in congratulatory messages to her Instagram and said:

@yayarsa said:

"So so deserving! I LOVE YOU!"

@wandabaloyi congratulated:

"Congratulations love."

@trevor_sinathi praised her:

"Let them talk as if they know who you are, bayeke bakhulume kodwa ngeke bakuqede. Congratulations KK."

@djhappygalsa complimented:

"Ay Shlobo lengoma and congratulations my love."

@nompilocel said:

"Your Heavenly Father is showing off now. Lord we thank you! You're faithful ‼️ I'm sooooooo proud of you Kellz."

@munyaradzi_murambatsvina_ praised:

"Oh yes mother super proud of you."

@lola.ziswana affirmed:

"Ngeke balunge, ngeke bakuqede. May the good Lord continue to bless you. Cheers to many more wins to come Sisi, you deserve everything."

Sindi Dlathu breaks SAFTA records with 5 nominations for 1 role

In a related story on Briefly News, Sindi Dlathu made history by being nominated for the same role under the Best Actress category five times in a row.

She was contending under the category for the role of Lindiwe Dlamini-Dikana on the weekday show on Mzansi Magic, The River, which is currently in its sixth and last season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News