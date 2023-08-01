An upcoming event dedicated to women has released a statement announcing that they have sacked Kelly Khumalo from the line-up

Khumalo was due to perform at the upcoming Tribute to Women festival on 12 August, however after facing heat, the organisers canned her performance

Mzansi celebrated this announcement and called for more event organisers to follow suit as the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial takes centre stage

Eventgoers who wished to see Kelly Khumalo perform at this year's Tribute to Women festival will be disappointed to learn that she will no longer be performing.

The festival noted the many negative comments they received after announcing Kelly's inclusion in the show. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Organisers release statement announcing their decision to can Kelly's highly anticipated performance

In their statement shared by Twitter user @ZANewsFlash on 31 July, they noted the negative feedback they have received since announcing Kelly as one of their performers.

From social media users to patrons, many have called for Kelly to be taken off the lineup.

The statement in no way accuses Kelly of anything. Instead, they believe she is innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

"We respect the legal process and wish to indicate that Ms Kelly Khumalo is innocent until proven otherwise."

To allow Kelly and her team to deal with the heat, they have decided to let her go.

Tribute to Women boasts a stellar lineup, but Kelly will no longer be part of it

The Empini hitmaker was due to perform at the upcoming Tribute to Women festival on 12 August.

She would have shared the stage with Mafikizolo, Amanda Black, Nkosazana Duaghter, Kabza De Small, Pabi Cooper and many other superb local acts.

Malibongwe Arts Festival organises the event, which will take place at the Emmarentia Botanical Gardens in Johannesburg.

Netizens rejoice at the news of Kelly's sacking, call for more organisers to follow suit

@macmonate said:

"Finally. Let's hope more event organizers will do the same."

@makulu_baas

"This is a good start."

@Phobla012 said:

"In the interest of fairness, I applaud this. It wouldn’t have taken this long if Kelly was a man. Getting gigs while his partner died in his presence at his home?! Men would probably be locked up by now even!"

@mxnoir_ said:

"I wish this becomes the trend with ALL event promoters and event concepts when it comes to the pa***** DJ's DV accused, and r*pe accused industry entertainers who keep getting booked for functions. Whatever the case is with KK, I hope this energy is not just reserved for women."

@william_mcera said:

"Honest brutal rejection message presented well - she deserves it."

