Zandie Khumalo refused to demonstrate the evidence requested by Advocate Charles Mnisi

She told Mnisi that the demonstration was going to ruin her hairstyle, so he had to try it on himself

Her behaviour caused a rift on social media some were disgusted by her response, while some were annoyed by the advocate's request

Zandi Khumalo brought some disgrace to herself during the cross-examination on Day 4 of the new Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at the Pretoria High Court on 21 July.

Zandie Khumalo refused to ruin her hairstyle in court. Images: @ Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images, @zandie_khumalo_gumede/Instagram

Zandie Khumalo refuses to demonstrate evidence in court

Khumalo had said she saw one of the suspects run off wearing a hoodie and was then cross-examined by Advocate Charles Mnisi, TimesLive reported.

The annoyed Zandie cheekily fired back that the advocate should try the hoodie on himself. She said she was not prepared to ruin her hairstyle after working hard to put herself together in the morning.

Newzroom Afrika posted the moment on Twitter:

Social Media reacts to Zandie's courtroom behaviour

The witness's refusal to cooperate drew public criticism, while others felt the advocate was wasting time. This is what was said:

@RealTsongaGuy was irritated:

"This case is a waste of state resources. Close it and move on! Yaks!"

@Motheo2009 agreed:

"Sometimes lawyers ask stupid questions, if I was Khumalo, I would have asked the presiding judge to give the lawyer permission to wear it."

@lncoold was just as annoyed:

"Where do they get these weak lawyers? Yeses!!"

@Nandi1030 said:

"Zandile Khumalo is so arrogant like Kelly her sister... I can tell their mom did a bad job raising them they are ill-mannered yerrr."

@MasegoGumbo asked:

"Zandi Khumalo is so hostile in her delivery, why a le rude so?"

@Sleeweezy noticed:

"For a victim, Zandi is VERY VERY RUDE hybo."

