Singer Zandie Khumalo has sent a huge thank you to her haters following the success of her new single Amatshe

Zandie and her family including sister Kelly Khumalo have been receiving a lot of hate online as the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial stays unsolved

She recently stood as a state witness when she confronted the five suspected men of invading Khumalo's home and killing the soccer player

Zandie Khumalo called her haters unqualified and unemployed marketing managers after her single 'Amatshe' did well. Image: @zandie_khumalo_gumede

Source: Instagram

Zandile 'Zandie' Khumalo shared a cheeky post on Instagram addressing the hate she constantly receives online.

The singer noted how her haters help her pull in massive numbers where her music is concerned.

Zandie says 'thank you' to her haters in a brazen post

According to TshisaLIVE, Zandie took to her social media page and shared that her new single, Amatshe, is performing well.

As much as her talent is the reason for her success, she also noted how the bile people spew online helps her name trend, therefore affording her success.

"I have just received great news about the numbers Amatshe are doing on the charts and streams. Guys the reason people like us will always do well no matter what.

"It’s because apart from talent and the people that love us we also have our gossipers and haters, I call them our unpaid mostly unemployed strategy/marketing managers who speak about us unprovoked, who always make sure that our names are out there and spoken of and I really appreciate them. Onwards and upwards fam, you guys are doing a great job."

She ended her post by encouraging people to stream her song.

Zandie's followers weigh in on her post

@iamkhanyi_ndebele said:

"Upwards and onwards my Sis’. You guys are doing well."

@sinoveeeee said:

"Shine my public figure."

@eunie_nelo said:

"One of my favourite songs."

Zandie tells Mzansi to pray, sparks controversy with her post

Zandie's name trended after she requested a total media blackout during her testimony for the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

She received heaps of backlash from netizens, but she was unbothered. Shortly afterwards, she took to social media to encourage people to pray, as prayer is essential.

"Don’t forget to pray, we live in a society where our joy gives people problems and our problems give people joy."

Zandie sparks outrage after requesting for another interview

Briefly News previously reported that Zandie Khumalo was part of another interview following the backlash she received for her first one with an eNCA journalist.

The singer was called an attention seeker after netizens were not satisfied with both the interview and her testimony in court.

Source: Briefly News