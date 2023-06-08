Controversial singer Zandie Khumalo shared a powerful message on the significance of prayer in our society

Khumalo's reminder about the societal dynamics of joy and problems resonated with fans, who praised her for speaking the truth

Despite the controversies surrounding her, Zandie received an outpouring of love and support from her dedicated fans

Zandie Khumalo has advised South Africa to pray in an Instagram post. Images: @zandie_khumalo_gumede

Source: Instagram

Controversial singer Zandie Khumalo recently took to Instagram with a thought-provoking post, reminding her followers not to forget the power of prayer.

Zandie Khumalo advised Mzansi to keep praying

Zandie, who's been in the headlines for her part in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, has rocked Mzansi with her contentious remarks and actions.

Khumalo had Mzansi in an uproar when, according to TimesLIVE, she requested a full media blackout in the Meyiwa trial.

In her words, she highlighted a sad reality of our society, stating:

"Don’t forget to pray, we live in a society where our joy gives people problems and our problems give people joy."

South Africans loved Zandie's words and praised her for telling the truth

Fans appreciated Zandie's advice, calling it the truth:

@ncalane_khanyo said:

"Ngicela leyo never full I love you my queen always!"

@mlangenithabisilesandra said:

"Uqinisile sisi❤️"

@shezi_mandy said:

"Inamandla "

@msawenkosidumisani said:

" Qiniso elingephikwe lelo Mashobane Mntungwa. Abanye bajabuliswa izinsizi zabanye babodwa abajabuliswa ukubona omunye omnyama edicilelwa phansi isithunzi."

@kwena_moimana said:

"Amatshe"

@winniezandile said:

"Sisi omncane ❤️"

@damoose__sa said:

"So pretty wow "

@lungi_mm said:

"Prayer is our daily bread Love you Sis❤️"

@nobathembutotyi said:

"Love you always ❤️❤️❤️babes"

