Lwah Ndlunkulu has bought herself a stylish new VW, garnering praise from Mzansi. Images: @lwahthendlunkulu_sa

South African musician Lwah Ndlunkulu is celebrating a milestone as she recently acquired her first car.

Big Zulu shared a pic of Lwah Ndlunkulu's new ride

The talented artist's new ride, a stylish VW, was revealed by fellow musician Big Zulu on his Instagram. The Ngikhathezikile hitmaker is signed to Big Zulu's Nkabi Records music label, reports TimesLIVE.

Big Zulu wrote:

"Nkabi Records First LadySiyakubongela ngehhashi lakho lokuqala elisha-sha @ndlunkulu_sa usebenzile Sisi "

South Africans applauded the singer's achievement on Zulu's Insta

Congratulations poured in as fans and friends applauded Lwah's achievement, marking an exciting chapter in her musical journey.

@philly.n said:

"With the risk of being negative: I hope it’s in her name and not Nkabi Records. "

@reyzgama said:

"Danko my brother and congratulations @ndlunkulu_sa"

@zakwesa said:

"NDLUUUUUUKS ❤️"

@makhadzisa said:

"Congratulations queen ❤️"

@tipsshampoonaiza said:

"I'm HAPPY"

@londii_hlongwane_ said:

"Congratulations ntwana yam❤️❤️❤️"

@champurumakhenzo said:

"Halala Zalo"

@sarndy_nation said:

"I love to see her winning ❤️ syamubongisa uNdluks!"

@zintle_gcanga said:

"Congratulations dade, Kwaze kwakuhle. @ndlunkulu_sa"

@nokuzolamnyandu said:

"Halala @ndlunkulu_sa wamuhle umshini wakhl ntombi!"

@lisabahle said:

"Well deserved ❤️congratulations humble Soul @ndlunkulu_sa"

Sjava and Big Zulu top the charts on streaming platforms with Inkabi Zezwe's album Ukhamba and Umbayibayi single

In a related story, Briefly News reported on Sjava and Big Zulu topping the charts with Inkabi Zezwe's debut album.

Siyabonga Nene (Big Zulu) and Jabulani Hadebe (Sjava), who together form the popular music duo, Inkabi Zezwe, are dominating music streaming platforms.

Sjava and Big Zulu blended their separate music genres and established themselves as Inkabi Zezwe in 2022.

The duo released their first hit single, Umbayimbayi, in March this year, according to The Citizen. Umbayimbayi was a lead single for the Ukhamba album and quickly secured gold and platinum status just two weeks after being released.

