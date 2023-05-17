Sjava and Big Zulu established themselves as Inkabi Zezwe in 2022 when they released their first single, Umbayimbayi , in March this year

The duo, who are proud of their Zulu heritage, topped the charts on music streaming platforms with their first and much-anticipated album, Ukhamba

Inkabi Zezwe released their album on 12 May and in just a few days, Ukhamba topped the charts on Apple Music and Spotify, among other platforms

Siyabonga Nene (Big Zulu) and Jabulani Hadebe (Sjava), who together form the popular music duo, Inkabi Zezwe, are dominating music streaming platforms.

Big Zulu and Sjava are in their top form after their collaboration as Inkabi Zezwe and released a joint album, 'Ukhaba'. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Sjava and Big Zulu blended their separate music genres and established themselves as Inkabi Zezwe in 2022.

Inkabi Zezwe went from success to success as a duo

The duo released their first hit single, Umbayimbayi, in March this year, according to The Citizen. Umbayimbayi was a lead single for the Ukhamba album and quickly secured gold and platinum status just two weeks after being released.

ZAlebs reported that Ukhamba has been featured as the Album of the Week on Apple Music. The publication added that Umbayimbayi secured the number four spot and all the 12 songs on Ukhamba are on the Top 100 in Mzansi.

"Ukhamba is also topping the platform’s album charts sitting at #1 in South Africa and Eswatini, #5 in Zimbabwe, and #6 in Namibia," ZAlebs shared.

Mzansi loves the Sjava and Big Zulo combo of Inkabi Zezwe

Inkabi Zezwe bested many hearts of adoring fans with their latest music, which delves into the melodies of love, aspiration and joy.

Sjava and Big Zulu are no strangers to winning Grammy Awards either and the duo are set to release a joint music video with their album.

@theboypostman commented:

"Sjava and Big Zulu are such definitely a solid duo. What an album."

@karaBEYPS asked:

"But what took Sjava and Big Zulu so long to make an album together?"

@NewSkool_Kweeza added:

"Sjava and Big Zulu might have the Song of the Year already."

@Candle_Kerese commented:

"No, South Africa is not ready for Sjava and Big Zulu... this is their year!! My word!"

@FForceAfrica is inspired:

"Not only are Big Zulu and Sjava proving that collaboration can build, grow and multiply the art and legacy; they are doing so in a way that’s authentic and pays homage to who they truly are. And that goes to the heart of what the cartel is about."

Their album, Ukhamba, features 12 tracks, each showcasing the artists' unique talents and styles. Fans have already picked their favourite tracks, highlighting the quality of the album as a whole.

