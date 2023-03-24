Mzansi musicians Big Zulu and Sjava released their first song collaboration, Umbayimbayi , on March 24

The currently popular song collab between Sjava and Big Zulu is reportedly an Afropop ballad with Maskandi's signature sound

South African music lovers reacted to Umbayimbayi by praising Big Zulu and Sjava's authentic sound

Big Zulu and Sjava have everyone's attention for a good reason after releasing their highly anticipated joint song Umbayimbayi. The track is the first collaboration between the Isibuko hitmaker and Nkabi.

According to ZAlebs, Inkabi Records producer and artist Xowla Shabalala described the song's sound as an Afropop ballad with Maskandi elements.

Mzansi can't keep calm after Big Zulu and Sjava dropped Umbayimbayi

Peeps immediately took to Twitter after Umbayimbayi was released on March 24. Many internet users believe the song is a hit and deserves the attention it is currently receiving.

@therealqueensdu said:

"This is the best combo we never knew we needed, until today. #Umbayimbayi"

@Blaq_Perfume shared:

"Double Impact ‍♂️‍♂️ The two emperors of SA music. You made me proud to be South African Umbayimbayi is fire #Umbayimbayi #inkabizezwe"

@iamgarthbrown posted:

"#Umbayimbayi is such a beautifully written love song! I can already see it being a wedding anthem!"

@mamello_nomonde replied:

"What a beautiful song. Nami sengifisa Umbayimbayi and kill a distance between mina naye #Umbayimbayi"

@ZikhaliBandile commented:

"#Umbayimbayi is our classical anthem this season. The sound, beat, lyrics and flow are out of this world . Definitely, Inkabi Zezwe will be a classic album with emotional and motivational songs. I already love this collaboration."

@PatuxoloPeter wrote:

"#Umbayimbayi is a great song guys. Congratulations on your collaboration."

@Sporo_KS added:

"Already a hit "

Sjava and Big Zulu team up for Inkabi Zezwe music project

Briefly News reported a few days ago that Sjava and Big Zulu's fans were ecstatic when the two talented artists announced their collaboration for a music project called Inkabi Zezwe.

They are also planning a joint album with Warner Music Africa (WMA), which will be released in May 2023.

ZAlebs revealed that Sjava and Big Zulu had been working on the much-anticipated project for a while, but there had been too many delays, but the musicians are now ready to take the world by storm through music.

Mzansi weighed in on Sjava’s latest album Isibuko after the hype died down: “I can’t get enough of his album”

In other stories, Briefly News reported that music lovers took to social media to discuss Sjava's fourth studio album. The singer released Isibuko on January 27, and scores of people went into a frenzy when it dropped.

Now that the hype has died down, people debated whether Sjava's project is a hit or a miss. Many agreed that the album is beautiful and is one of Sjava's best projects.

Taking to Twitter, music lovers agreed that the Umama hitmaker's project sounds great. They praised him for creating beautiful and motivational music.

