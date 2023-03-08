Mzansi music lovers shared their thoughts on Sjava's new album after a tweep claimed Isibuko's hype has died down

The KZN-born singer dropped the project in January and features stars such as Emtee, Saudi and Q Twins on some of the tracks

Social media users praised Sjava for continuing to drop "beautiful" music that motivates, adding that they can't get enough of songs such as Amavaka and Inhlonipho

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Music lovers took to social media to discuss Sjava's fourth studio album. The singer released Isibuko on January 27, and scores of people went into a frenzy when it dropped.

Mzansi shared their thoughts on Sjava's latest album 'Isibuko': Image: @sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

Now that the hype has died down, people have debated whether Sjava's project is a hit or a miss. Many agreed that the album is beautiful and is one of Sjava's best projects.

Who does Sjava feature on Isibuko?

Sjava features talented stars and his usual collaborators, such as Emtee, Saudi and Q Twins. It was produced by his long-time friend and hitmaker, Ruff. The KwaZulu-Natal-born musician's album has dope songs such as Amavaka, Inhlonipho, My Life and Iphisi, among other great tracks.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mzansi shares their thoughts on Sjava's Isibuko

Taking to Twitter, music lovers agreed that the Umama hitmaker's project sounds great. They praised him for creating beautiful and motivational music.

@cedricmodise2

"Bro, Sjava issa G.O.A.T. Anyway, I can't get enough of his album."

@IAMGIFTSA wrote:

"I absolutely love it, Amavaka is in his top five of all time."

@MphoMasuku23 said:

"Beautiful and motivational as always."

@el2n commented:

"It's a great album, 10/10."

@i_am_nashdee wrote:

"It's okay, but I still rate the first album as his best work so far. Isoka though is a fine piece of work, great song."

@Ntethelelo079 added:

"The album is relatable bruh, as a DJ I understand Sjava had to improve his sound. Whenever you feel like you are down, just press play to the Album and you will relate."

Nasty C shows love to AKA during his performance

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nasty C showed significant love to AKA. The There They Go hitmaker gave his favourite collaborator a massive shoutout during his lit performance.

AKA and Nasty C's last song together is titled Lemons (Lemonade). The track features on Supa Mega's posthumous album, Mass Country. Kiernan Forbes was gunned down in Durban on February 10. He was out with friends when unknown gunmen opened fire on them.

During his performance, Nasty C stopped the music to pay homage to AKA. He showed love to the late rapper by telling the crowd to shout Supa Mega's name.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News