Sjava and Big Zulu's collaborative album Ukhamba has quickly become a fan favourite, receiving widespread acclaim on social media

The album features 12 tracks that showcase the artists' unique talents and styles, with fans already picking their favourite tracks

Twitter users have praised the album for its deep message, peacefulness, and overall quality, with many hailing it as a masterpiece

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Zulu rap duo Inkabi Zezwe has dropped their debut album titled 'Ukhamba'. Images: @sjava_atm @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

Sjava and Big Zulu have taken the music industry by storm with their latest release, Ukhamba. The album has quickly become a fan favourite, with many expressing their excitement on social media following the midnight release.

Inkabi Zezwe have dropped their highly anticipated album, Ukhamba

The collaboration between Sjava and Big Zulu was highly anticipated, and it's safe to say that the two musicians have not disappointed. Ukhamba features 12 tracks, each showcasing the artists' unique talents and styles. Fans have already picked their favourite tracks, highlighting the quality of the album as a whole.

Sharing the link to the album on Twitter, Big Zulu said:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"iNkabi Zezwe Ukhambait’s out all digital platforms selitholakala Nayi link"

Fans express excitement following the release of Sjava and Big Zulu's album

Fans appreciated the duo's music and praised the highly anticipated album.

@simphiwesisipho said:

"Ilanga is a jam....but yonke album umshubo"

@MXO925GP tweeted:

" ...The message is Deep .....Am Still Listening to other tracks #SowetoApproves✊"

@Gift00908112 commented:

"Izandla zidlula ikhanda maGrootman, a well-cooked and peaceful album thank you."

@Godfrey47596946 said:

You cannot listen to Khaya lami and not have goosebumps, this album is a masterpiece, thank you bafowethu ✊"

@PatuxoloPeter said:

"Big up to you guys I love what you're doing."

@dashkingdom said:

"Great stuff, been listening all day. You just never disappoint "

@jabu01973768 tweeted:

"You guys did well. Khaya Lami and Siyabonga tracks are the great art of work "

Umbayimbayi: Big Zulu and Sjava's hit song goes gold After just two weeks

Briefly News previously reported on Sjava and Big Zulu's Umbayimbayi going gold.

Inkabi Zezwe, the exciting new collaboration between South African artists Big Zulu and Sjava, has already made an impressive impact on the music scene, with their debut single Umbayimbayi reaching gold status in less than two weeks of release.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News