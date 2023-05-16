Nomcebo Zikode has reportedly resolved her dispute with Open Mic Productions, the record label she accused of overexploitation in 2021

The legal case is still pending, but insiders suggest that the two parties are expected to part ways amicably after releasing a new project together

Nomcebo, along with Wouter Kellerman and Zakes Bantwini, won a Grammy for their song Bayethe, which was controversially removed from Spotify by the record label

Nomcebo Zikode and Open Mic Productions will release a new project before parting ways.

Source: Instagram

South African singer Nomcebo Zikode has reportedly resolved her dispute with the controversial record label Open Mic Productions.

The legal battle between Nomcebo and the label began in 2021 when she accused them of overexploitation. However there is a suggestion that the two parties have now settled their differences, ZAlebs reports.

Nomcebo Zikode's legal battle with Open Mic Productions over-exploitation allegations

Nomcebo's conflict with Open Mic Productions reached a peak when she took legal action against the label for removing her Grammy award-winning song Bayethe, featuring Wouter Kellerman and Zakes Bantwini, from Spotify.

The track received critical acclaim and won a Grammy for Best Global Music Performance. The removal of the song added fuel to the already heated dispute between Nomcebo and the record label.

Nomcebo Zikode and Open Mic Productions have reportedly resolved the dispute and plan a new project

According to ZiMoja, Nomcebo and Open Mic Productions have been working on resolving their issues since January of this year. Insiders reveal that they are in the process of releasing a new project and are expected to part ways amicably afterwards.

The details of the settlement between Nomcebo and the label have not been disclosed, and the legal case is still pending.

In a recent Insta post, Nomcebo posted alongside Wouter and Zakes as they celebrated their Grammy win:

"Your Best Global Music Performers of 2023 from South Africa ️: @gertjohancoetzee"

The post was celebrated internationally, as fans worldwide praised the three musos.

