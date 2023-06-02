Global site navigation

Kabza De Small: Amapiano Hitmaker Buys Vintage Toyota Cressida, Mzansi Admire New Whip “What a Beautiful Car”
Kabza De Small: Amapiano Hitmaker Buys Vintage Toyota Cressida, Mzansi Admire New Whip “What a Beautiful Car”

by  Zimvo Radana
  • Amapiano DJ and music producer Kabza De Small recently revealed his latest addition to his car collection—a blue Toyota Cressida
  • Kabza De Small, who is known for his love of cars, already owns luxury vehicles like a Mercedes Benz C63 and BMW M2
  • Fans had mixed reactions to Kabza's new purchase; while some were confused about his choice considering his other lavish cars, others admired the well-preserved vintage Cressida

Kabza De Small has revealed his new car.
Kabza De Small showed off his new vintage wheels in style. Images: @kabelomotha
Source: Instagram

Nana Thula DJ Kabza De Small, recently unveiled his new whip, a blue Toyota Cressida.

Kabza De Small added a vintage car to his collection

Kabza is known to be a car fanatic, with a garage boasting high-end vehicles such as a Mercedes Benz C63 and BMW M2 reports ZAlebs. The amapiano sensation has now added some new wheels to his collection.

In a short clip that has now made its way across social media, Kabza can be seen showing off his newly acquired vintage car while taking it out for a spin.

Kabza took his new whip out for a spin in a viral video

@Lord_4D shared the video of the music producer in a tweet captioned:

"Kabza De Small."

While some fans were confused by Kabza's latest buy given his other lavish cars, other fans were impressed by the well-kept Cressida.

@Mahlats90463053 said:

"@nok_mot Vintage ke yeo Mata"

@GwebuSinethemba said:

"What a beautiful car"

@TumiMashamaite said:

"Muhle kakhulu f2f."

@kagiso745 said:

"Amapiano has really put food on the tables of the youth. He's driving around an estate Moved out of the township ✅ Lol you know you have a lot of disposable income when you go and buy a vintage car like a Cressida."

One fan speculated that the price of Kabza's new ride could be in the millions:

Kabza De Small has gone viral on social media after a drunken video of him trended.

Twitter user @Zikamnyamane shared the clip of Kabza having fun in a groove until a friend wearing all-black clothes approached him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

