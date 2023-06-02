Kabza De Small: Amapiano Hitmaker Buys Vintage Toyota Cressida, Mzansi Admire New Whip “What a Beautiful Car”
- Amapiano DJ and music producer Kabza De Small recently revealed his latest addition to his car collection—a blue Toyota Cressida
- Kabza De Small, who is known for his love of cars, already owns luxury vehicles like a Mercedes Benz C63 and BMW M2
- Fans had mixed reactions to Kabza's new purchase; while some were confused about his choice considering his other lavish cars, others admired the well-preserved vintage Cressida
Nana Thula DJ Kabza De Small, recently unveiled his new whip, a blue Toyota Cressida.
Kabza De Small added a vintage car to his collection
Kabza is known to be a car fanatic, with a garage boasting high-end vehicles such as a Mercedes Benz C63 and BMW M2 reports ZAlebs. The amapiano sensation has now added some new wheels to his collection.
In a short clip that has now made its way across social media, Kabza can be seen showing off his newly acquired vintage car while taking it out for a spin.
Kabza took his new whip out for a spin in a viral video
@Lord_4D shared the video of the music producer in a tweet captioned:
"Kabza De Small."
While some fans were confused by Kabza's latest buy given his other lavish cars, other fans were impressed by the well-kept Cressida.
@Mahlats90463053 said:
"@nok_mot Vintage ke yeo Mata"
@GwebuSinethemba said:
"What a beautiful car"
@TumiMashamaite said:
"Muhle kakhulu f2f."
@kagiso745 said:
"Amapiano has really put food on the tables of the youth. He's driving around an estate Moved out of the township ✅ Lol you know you have a lot of disposable income when you go and buy a vintage car like a Cressida."
One fan speculated that the price of Kabza's new ride could be in the millions:
