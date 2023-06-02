Amapiano DJ and music producer Kabza De Small recently revealed his latest addition to his car collection—a blue Toyota Cressida

Kabza De Small, who is known for his love of cars, already owns luxury vehicles like a Mercedes Benz C63 and BMW M2

Fans had mixed reactions to Kabza's new purchase; while some were confused about his choice considering his other lavish cars, others admired the well-preserved vintage Cressida

Kabza De Small showed off his new vintage wheels in style.

Nana Thula DJ Kabza De Small, recently unveiled his new whip, a blue Toyota Cressida.

Kabza De Small added a vintage car to his collection

Kabza is known to be a car fanatic, with a garage boasting high-end vehicles such as a Mercedes Benz C63 and BMW M2 reports ZAlebs. The amapiano sensation has now added some new wheels to his collection.

In a short clip that has now made its way across social media, Kabza can be seen showing off his newly acquired vintage car while taking it out for a spin.

Kabza took his new whip out for a spin in a viral video

@Lord_4D shared the video of the music producer in a tweet captioned:

"Kabza De Small."

While some fans were confused by Kabza's latest buy given his other lavish cars, other fans were impressed by the well-kept Cressida.

@Mahlats90463053 said:

"@nok_mot Vintage ke yeo Mata"

@GwebuSinethemba said:

"What a beautiful car"

@TumiMashamaite said:

"Muhle kakhulu f2f."

@kagiso745 said:

"Amapiano has really put food on the tables of the youth. He's driving around an estate Moved out of the township ✅ Lol you know you have a lot of disposable income when you go and buy a vintage car like a Cressida."

One fan speculated that the price of Kabza's new ride could be in the millions:

