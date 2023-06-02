Twitter user @ChrisExcel102 shared another controversial post that drew thousands of people to the comments

The tweep compared DJ Tira and Kabza De Small's looks and ages, and Mzansi went wild in the replies section

Many netizens said Kabza De Small looks older than DJ Tira, and they blamed his "unhealthy" lifestyle

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mzansi is often having intense internet conversations over controversial subjects. Recently Kabza De Small and DJ Tira were the topics of discussion as peeps weighed in on their looks.

Mzansi says Kabza De Small's love for alcohol is making him age faster than DJ Tira. Image: @kabelomotha_ and @djtira

Source: Instagram

On Twitter, controversial tweep @ChrisExcel102, who has over 1 million followers, uploaded photos of Kabza and DJ Tira.

The Twitter user seemingly compared the artists' appearances and ages, sparking a heated dispute about who looks younger between Kabza or Makoya Bearings.

Check out the snaps below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mzansi says DJ Tira looks younger than Kabza De Small

People were stunned by how "old" Kabza looked compared to DJ Tira. They said the Abalele hitmaker's "unhealthy" lifestyle is the reason why he's ageing faster than people much older than him.

@David13763637 said:

"These are the Results of drinking beverages every day and not drinking water or not eating healthy."

@LSoobramoney shared:

"The people in their 20s these days look like they are already pushing 50."

@musttbt posted:

"Phuza face. Akere they abuse alcohol."

@WilfredCola replied:

"Yes, preach, sister! Alcohol and a bad lifestyle destroy the body and mind."

@shakasimelane22 also said:

"Music has football age too?"

@ceeZtheechoppA wrote:

"This is why taking care of yourself is important. Imagine Kabza at Tira’s age .."

Kabza De Small drunken antics criticised

Mzansi had the heated discussion about Kabza De Small's looks after they called him out for being a "rude" heavy drinker.

According to ZAlebs, Kabza mocked a friend's "fake" clothing brand. In a viral video, the friend approached Kabza at a groove, but he didn't acknowledge his presence but instead ridiculed his jacket.

The shady act didn't sit well with Mzansi people, and they dragged Kabza, saying he was "childish".

Jub Jub's lookalike's picture leaves Mzansi in stitches, peeps troll Uyajola 9/9's host

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Jub Jub's doppelganger went viral on social media.

Taking to Twitter, @Carolinerathabe shared a picture of Jub Jub and another of a lady resembling him. The Uyajola 9/9 star's stare, posture, and shape of the lips looked exactly like the woman in the other snap.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News