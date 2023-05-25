A viral video of Kabza de Small playfully judging his entourage's fashion choices ignited a debate on snobbery and entitlement, and Oscar Mbo was caught in the crossfire

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Oscar Mbo was previously accused of wearing fake designer brands, with screenshots of an email exchange with Bottega Veneta's customer care circulating on Twitter

Kabza's fans pointed to the double standard that some users were exhibiting when they themselves had dragged Oscar for wearing fakes

Oscar Mbo has caught strays over fake designer wear after a controversial video of Kabza went viral. Images: @kabelomotha_, @oscarmbo

Source: Instagram

South African DJ and podcaster, Oscar Mbo, recently became the target of online criticism after being accused of wearing fake luxury designer brands. This accusation emerged just as a viral video of Kabza de Small stirred a heated debate about snobbery and entitlement.

Oscar Mbo has previously been trolled for allegedly wearing fake designer clothing

According to ZAlebs Oscar Mbo's troubles began when social media users took it upon themselves to authenticate his outfit. The DJ had proudly shared a photo on Instagram, donning what he claimed to be a Bottega Veneta t-shirt.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

However, an unnamed individual contacted the brand's customer care via email, sharing Oscar's photo and inquiring about the authenticity of the item.

Screenshots of the email exchange surfaced on Twitter, claiming that the brand confirmed the t-shirt was not part of their collection. Netizens seized the opportunity to mock and ridicule the DJ, accusing him of flaunting fake designer brands and attempting to deceive his followers.

Kabza's controversial video led to Oscar Mbo catching strays

In the video, Kabza playfully judged a member of his entourage for not wearing what was assumed to be a luxury designer bomber jacket. Twitter users accused Kabza of snobbery, suggesting that his entourage wouldn't confront him due to his status as Kabza de Small.

Mzansi noted the double standard of the backlash Kabza received

Some fans pointed out the double standards of Kabza facing backlash over his actions, while Oscar Mbo gets trolled for supposedly wearing faux clothing.

Oscar Mbo’s ex-girlfriend Ursula Dlamini says DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo’s assault case triggered Her

Briefly News previously reported on Oscar's ex-girlfriend, Ursula Dlamini being triggered by Thuli Phongolo's assault case.

According to Twitter user @sanelenkosix, Dlamini posted controversial messages after Maphorisa was arrested for allegedly hitting Thuli.

Even though Ursula did not mention names, many people associated her tweets with Maphorisa's assault charges because of the timing. Ursula said the allegations triggered her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News