Ambitiouz Entertainment has faced backlash for sabotaging Danya Devs' debut album release

Fans of the rappers condemned the record label's retaliatory move after their bitter split with Blaq Diamond

The label's justification fell flat as critics accused Ambitiouz of exploitation and called for transparency

Ambitiouz Entertainment has hit back at the backlash after leaking Danya Devs' debut album. Images: @danya_devs

Source: Instagram

In a move that has ignited a storm of criticism, Ambitiouz Entertainment, the former record label of Blaq Diamond, has found itself under fire for its actions against Danya Devs and his highly anticipated debut album release.

Blaq Diamond and Ambitiouz had a bitter split that has now resulted in sabotage

After a bitter split with Blaq Diamond, Ambitiouz Entertainment resorted to sabotage, which has now backfired, drawing widespread condemnation.

The controversy unfolded when Ambitiouz Entertainment took to Twitter to boast that they had preemptively made Danya Devs' entire album available on digital streaming platforms, a day before the scheduled release of the lead single, Inkosi yo Shuni.

Ambitiouz Entertainment has tried to justify their petty act

This petty act was purportedly in retaliation for Blaq Diamond allegedly "stealing" one of their early independent singles reports ZAleb.

The record label went on Twitter to "explain" themselves in a tweet captioned:

"Qoma was recorded in 2020 and released as a “NEW” song by Blaq Diamond … We are supposed to just fold our arms and take it because artists are always right? These people are stealing songs we paid for and presenting them as new... If we own a master, we WILL release it."

Music lovers did not buy the record label's explanation

Ambitiouz's justification did not ease tensions among fans who felt the label was exploitative.

@Khustar79449666 tweeted:

"Taste of your own medicine how it feels like plus you always rip off artists nina so nje we won't board ourselves and lastly do you post when you're robbing them or nenza thina izilima."

@wishrence said:

"Even if it was recorded in 2015 bayekeni yabo, we taking their word for it ngoba yini ama culprits la"

@ichangehandles tweeted:

"First of all, you guys are playing a song on top of a screen recording. play the actual audio And let's say that's indeed the song, show us the rest of the conversation, your reply to Ndu and the contracts you guys signed with them. ‍♂️"

@MolefiS2 said:

"Years can be changed on our phones and you think that we can assume that Qoma was recorded in 2020? You only changed the years on your phones."

