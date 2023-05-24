Emtee's return to the studio for new music has sparked excitement and anticipation among Mzansi music followers

Fans expressed their happiness and eagerly await the release of new songs from Emtee, hoping for an album

Social media buzzed with support and encouragement for Emtee, with fans expressing their eagerness to hear his fresh sounds

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Emtee has expressed his excitement about being back in the studio cooking up new music. Images: @emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Mzansi were over the moon to learn that Emtee is back in the studio and working on new music. This comes after the Pearl Thusi rapper posted that he has been in the booth for three days.

Emtee announced he has been in the studio for 3 days

In recent weeks Emtee has been making headlines for everything but music. And while the rapper recently trended for a featured verse according to SA Hip Hop Mag, fans have been asking and patiently waiting for fresh songs after his single with Jub Jub.

It came as no surprise that his announcement of him "cooking in the studio" initiated excitement among Mzansi music followers.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

On 23 May, Emtee tweeted:

"Been in the studio for the past 3 days literally. Siyapheka."

The Hustler's tweet generated interest among Mzansi Hip Hop fans

The musician's eagerness to produce new sounds was met with fan excitement to hear the new songs. Mzansi voiced their happiness at the announcement and hoped to receive an album.

@SxovaXolaLanga1 said:

"Myekeni apheke‍"

@ThaloPhakade tweeted:

"Akuvuthwe sidle.❤️❤️"

@LifeOfSlimwiz said:

"Finally some new music?"

@SihleIV_ commented:

"Drop the album, bro"

Emtee and his former label Ambitiouz Entertainment allegedly friends after controversial exploitation claims

Briefly News also reported on Emtee allegedly making amends with his former record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment.

Emtee and his former record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment, are allegedly making up for their broken relationship.

The two were not able to see eye-to-eye when Emtee left the label in 2019 amid damning allegations of unfair treatment, being overworked and claims of exploitation.

According to IOL, the Roll Up hitmaker posted a statement on social media detailing why he decided to end his relationship with Ambitiouz Entertainment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News