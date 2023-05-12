Jub Jub and Emtee have released their highly-anticipated collaboration, Soldier

Fans are giving the single rave reviews, crowning Emtee as the GOAT in SA hip hop

After revealing the single's cover art, fans strongly criticised the cover, saying it looks scary

Jub Jub and Emtee teamed up on a collaboration, 'Soldier'. Image: @emteethehustla @official_jubjub

South African hip hop artists Jub Jub and Emtee have finally released their highly anticipated single, Soldier.

Emtee managed to steal the spotlight once again in a feature song. Although the song belongs to the Uyajola 9/9 presenter, Jub Jub, fans have given Emtee his flowers by crowning him as the GOAT.

@Boowa7 said:

"Delivered as usual."

@Sabelo_cele09 shared:

"You never run out of verses yoh. Dishing out new verses week in and out."

@MicNashZA said:

"Jub Jub did not deserve such a hot feature!"

@Mawi_Mtshi said:

"When it comes to hooks, ay bafo uyinja straight."

@Veethehustla said:

"It's a blessing to be Emtee's stan."

Emtee impresses fans on Chelete

This is the second song Emtee is featured in which got released this week. He delivered a fire verse on Ntate Stunna's Chelete, which also features Thabi Sings and Lizwi WokuQala.

The Logan rapper is known for being the king of hooks because he always delivers in his tracks. Fans already know that when he's featured in a song, he won't disappoint.

He even stole the spotlight from the late rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes' album, Mass Country, with the feature Crown.

With this new feature, the sentiments remain the same among his fan base.

@TheGyal_ said:

"Emtee murders every verse he’s on. Check out his verse on CHELETE."

@CozminoNtsomi said:

"Okay Emtee owns this CHELETE song."

@_Mashudu_M said:

"EMtee the hustler is there ...We all streaming CHELETE this weekend."

@mizar said:

"Obviously Chelete is a hit, what did you guys expect by putting Emtee and Ntate Stunna on one song???"

Fans criticise Soldier cover art

Briefly News previously reported that hip hop fans were not feeling the single's cover art. In the design, half of their faces are edited together, giving the impression that it's one person.

Fans heavily criticised the cover art, saying it looks creepy and leaves them feeling uneasy.

Following the outrage, Jub Jub offered fans the opportunity to submit their designs, saying the winner will walk away with R5 000.

