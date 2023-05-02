Jub Jub and Emtee's much-anticipated collaboration, 'Soldier,' has attracted more attention for its controversial cover art than for the music itself

Fans on Twitter have expressed their disappointment and unease with the cover art, with many describing it as "scary"

Despite the negative feedback, Jub Jub seems unfazed and has not responded to the criticism

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Jub Jub and Emtee released the artwork for their upcoming song, 'Soldier', and fans are not loving it. Images: @official_jubjub,@emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Jub Jub and Emtee's forthcoming music collaboration, Soldier, has sparked a lot of discussion on Twitter. However, the attention has shifted from the excitement of the new music to the cover art that Jub Jub recently shared on social media.

The controversial cover art steals the limelight from the new music release

The cover art has received a lot of negative comments from tweeps, who have deemed it scary and poorly designed. sharing the cover art on Twitter, Jub Jub said:

"Dropping this month! "

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Jub Jub and Emtee's cover art elicits strong reactions from fans

Both rappers have been quiet with regards to new music so their collaboration was welcomed. However, the duo's artwork overshadowed the highly anticipated collaboration between the former Uyajola 9/9 host and Emtee which had been in the pipeline for a while.

Fans did not love the art piece, with many remarking that the cover was frightening.

@ClydeSithole said:

"Ngathi umuntu oshaywe iStroke le Artwork yenu majita"

@ZukisanNdwendwe said:

"This Artwork is scary."

@JackzMind said:

"This is some scary stuff, the artwork homie no!"

@TheVendaGuy said:

"This pic is ruining my mood every time I come across it on the tl."

@JackiePhamotse said:

"Was the graphic designer busy?"

@TracyMalikongwa said:

"Who approved of this artwork? "

@fleur_leblom said:

"Scary"

@YouDunnoVusi said:

"The amount of controversy between you two should have told you guys that this would be a bad idea "

Jub Jub’s 3 Uyajola 9/9 explosive moments as star exits hit show: From insulting Xhosa people to suspension

Briefly News previously reported on Jub Jub exiting Uyajola 9/9.

Jub Jub made a huge comeback to the spotlight with Uyajola 9/9 after serving a five-year prison sentence. The media personality took over Sunday night television with the Cheaters version of Mzansi television, Uyajola 9/9; however, it was recently announced that he's leaving the show. According to News24, his contract with Moja Love, the broadcasting channel for Uyajola 9/9, was not renewed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News