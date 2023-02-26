Controversial TV personality and rapper Jub Jub has reportedly been fired from his job

The star who is popular for presenting the explosive show Uyajola 9/9 on Moja Love was sacked over his bad behaviour

Social media users have been dishing their thoughts on the reports and many said it was long overdue

Jub Jub has allegedly been shown the door by the Moja Love executives. The controversial media personality will no longer be hosting his popular show, Uyajola 9/9.

Moja Love has reportedly fired 'Uyajola 9/9' presenter Jub Jub. Image: @official_jubjub.

Source: Instagram

The star's contract was set to be renewed next month but he was told the contract will no longer be renewed.

Moja Love issues statement confirming that Jub Jub has been fired

The television channel's head of Moja TV Channels, Bokani Moyo told TimesLIVE that the Uyajola 9/9 presenter was a private contractor, therefore he could not be fired by the company. He said:

"Jub Jub is an independent contractor and therefore cannot be dismissed as he is not a permanent employee of the channel. Moja LOVE is also not at liberty to discuss the contents of his contract as it is confidential and of a privileged nature."

Sunday World reported that a source close to the matter revealed that Jub Jub was fired after fighting with his bosses over misconduct. The star was reportedly not paid his January salary after failing to issue an apology to his business partner Keabetswe Mokoena who he had insulted.

Jub Jub lawyers up against Moja Love, Uyajola 9/9 presenter threatens to sue channel over January salary

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Jub Jub is one of the top-performing stars on Moja Love. His show, Uyajola 9/9, generates the channel a huge profit and is one of the most-watched shows in the whole of Mzansi.

In an unexpected turn of events, the TV presenter has reportedly lawyered up against Moja Love. The channel has not paid his January salary and is apparently threatening to terminate his contract.

ZAlebs reports that the channel is allegedly "punishing" Jub Jub for throwing insults at his female business partner named Keabetswe Mokoena. The incident took place in December, reported Sunday World.

