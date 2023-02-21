Eugene Mthethwa has shared that he recently became a victim of hackers and warned Mzansi not to open any links or respond to unknown numbers

The Trompies member shared that the fraudsters hacked his Instagram account and even sent his family members WhatsApp messages after retrieving sensitive information

The Kwaito legend shared that he received threatening texts from the hackers after rejecting calls from an unknown number

Eugene Mthethwa has warned his followers about the hackers who are pretending to be him. The Trompies member took to his timeline to let Mzansi know that scammers are sending his loved ones messages using his social handles.

Eugene Mthethwa shared that he became a victim of hackers. Image: @simplyeugene01

Source: Instagram

Hackers retrieve sensitive information from Eugene Mthethwa's account

The Kwaito legend took to Instagram on Sunday, 19 February to share that he's a victim of hackers. According to Daily Sun, Eugene said sensitive information has been retrieved from his accounts. He warned:

"If you open the link or respond to the number, you will be hacked."

The star said his family members also received WhatsApp messages when the fraudsters hacked his Instagram. He said he also received text messages from the hackers, adding that they threatened him. He further shared that people's numbers are easily accessible regardless of the country's Protection of Personal Information Act.

