Orlando Pirates manager Abdeslam Ouaddou has showered praises on South African defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi after his performance against Pafos FC in their pre-season game in Spain.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The Moroccan tactician who was appointed as Jose Riveiro's replacement at Mayfair this summer suffered a 2-0 loss in his first pre-season game against Bolton Wanderers before holding Pafos FC to a 1-1 draw in their last match.

The former Marumo Gallants opted to start Mbekezeli Mbokazi alongside Nkosinathin Sibisi in the centre back position and flanked them with Deon Hotto in the left-back poisiton and Deano van Rooyen on the right.

In an interview with SuperSport TV after the match, the former Fulham star admitted that he was impressed with Mbokazi's performance against the Cyprus giants.

“Mbokazi is one of the big men of the team,” Ouaddou said.

“He’s South African; he’s proud of what he’s doing, we’re proud of him. He did a good job.

“It’s normal that we give him this captaincy. Step-by-step, we want to give him more time because, of course, he will be one of the main men for this season.

“That’s why we give him the responsibility, and he showed it magnificently. He did a great job.

“So, he needs to continue like that. He was fantastic.”

Source: Briefly News