South Africans reacted with overwhelming support and shared their own experiences after a woman's viral TikTok video powerfully demonstrated her transformation following an unhealthy relationship, resonating with many on the visible impact of emotional healing.

A South African woman went viral on TikTok after revealing her dramatic transformation post-breakup from a toxic relationship. Image: @miss.pkay

A South African woman has gone viral after sharing her jaw-dropping transformation as part of a growing trend on TikTok that’s striking a chord with women everywhere. The video, shared by user @miss.pkay, follows the 'What do you mean he drained the life out of you?' trend, where women reveal dramatic before-and-after photos to show how unhealthy relationships affected their appearance and well-being.

In the clip, the young woman shares two short clips, one taken while she was still in the relationship, and another showing her current, radiant self after leaving the man who, according to her, drained the life out of her. The change in her physical health, glow, and confidence stunned viewers, with many commenting on her weight gain, clear skin, and happier energy. She captioned the video:

"From a 38 to 32 sana lol. The first video is of me now, the second isn’t recent. I’ve finally gained back my weight and confidence. I noticed y’all might have it mixed up. Thank you for y’all’s kind words, but I’ve honestly healed and moved on; niyahlekisa futhi."

How one woman's viral story ignited an online safe space

Mzansi social media users quickly flooded the comments with support, shock, and even their own stories. Others applauded the bravery it takes to be vulnerable online, especially with topics that hit so close to home for many.

The trend has become a digital safe space for women to reclaim their narratives and show that healing after heartbreak is not only possible but visible. It has also sparked discussions around emotional abuse, self-worth, and the subtle ways toxic partners can affect someone’s mental and physical health.

Her video has garnered thousands of views and continues to inspire women to put themselves first, prioritise healing, and recognise their growth. For many, it’s not just a trend, it’s a declaration of freedom and resilience.

A local woman captured TikTok’s attention with before-and-after photos showing the toll a toxic relationship had on her. Image: @miss.pkay

Mzansi reacted to the video

Aobah_H wrote:

“I need him in my life before summer. 😭😭”

GIFTINO.11 said

“From Ocean Basket to Bucket for 1… ah. 😭🧎🏽”

Miss Pkay, the creator of the video, cleared:

“Hey guys! The first video is me now, the second one isn’t recent. I’ve finally gained back my weight and confidence. I noticed some of y’all might be confused. 😅. Thank you for the kind words — I’ve truly healed and moved on. Y’all are hilarious, though. 😂”

Yangalwethu Yende wrote:

“At least he didn’t take your curves. 😭”

Z asked:

“Sorry, babe… but where can I find him? Summer is coming. 🥹”

F. wrote:

“This trend made me realise my exes did nothing to me… yoh. 😭😭😩”

Pngqondo wrote:

“You guys are dating Ozempic, clearly. 😩”

Bubbles bloom said:

“This is why I love being thin, there’s nothing to drain out of me. 👍🏽🤷🏽‍♀️”

Belle wrote:

“I’m 30 and I’ve never experienced heartbreak. May God keep it that way. 👏”

Chaney asked:

“Lawyer, doctor, or businessman? 😭”

Myza wrote:

“The comeback better be unapologetic. 🥺”

Check out the TikTok clip below:

