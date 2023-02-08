Jub Jub is reportedly threatening to sue Moja Love after the channel refused to pay him his January salary

The TV presenter hosts Uyajola 9/9 which is one of the most-watched shows on the channel and it generates a huge profit for the channel

According to reports, the channel is accusing Jub Jub of violating its gender-based violence policy after he allegedly insulted his female business partner, the star has denied the allegations

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Jub Jub is one of the top-performing stars on Moja Love. His show, Uyajola 9/9, generates the channel a huge profit and is one of the most-watched shows in the whole of Mzansi.

Jub Jub has lawyered up against Moja Love. Image: @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

In an unexpected turn of events, the TV presenter has reportedly lawyered up against Moja Love. The channel has not paid his January salary and is apparently threatening to terminate his contract.

ZAlebs reports that the channel is allegedly "punishing" Jub Jub for throwing insults at his female business partner named Keabetswe Mokoena. The incident took place in December, reported Sunday World.

Jub Jub denied the allegations. In a statement, he said the allegations levelled against him are not true. Moja Love is now refusing to pay Jub Jub because of the allegations. It's reported that the channel's CEO accused the star of violating the channel's gender-based violence policy.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The rapper's lawyers Baloyi-Ntsako Attorneys have issued a letter to Moja Love. They're demanding payment of his January salary. The letter revealed that his contract expires in March 2023.

Cassper Nyovest defends his decision to copy 2Pac's photoshoot

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest opened up about the 2Pac-inspired campaign he and Toss did for his alcoholic brand. The rapper-turned-businessman defended his decision to copy 2Pac and David LaChapele's bathtub shoot for his Billiato campaign.

Cassper was dragged on his timeline after he shared snaps of Toss' first photoshoot as the brand ambassador for Billiato. Scores of people accused Cassper of lacking creativity.

Defending his decision to "copy" Tupac Shakur's Versace campaign, the Siyathandana hitmaker claimed, "there's nothing new under the sun". Cassper told TshisaLIVE that most people draw inspiration from somewhere.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News