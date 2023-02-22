Sir Trill has taken to his timeline to share that he's fixing his life after he wasn't paid for some of the Amapiano songs he was featured on

The singer recently revealed that he did not see a cent after penning and singing on De Mthuda's hit John Wick and DJ Maphorisa's floor-filler, Banyana

Taking to his timeline, the Amapiano vocalist announced that he has launched his record label, Ghost Music, and signed a few other artists

Sir Trill is fixing his life after not being paid for some of the hits he was featured on. The star penned and sang dope lyrics to Amapiano songs such as De Mthuda's John Wick and DJ Maphorisa's Banyana.

Sir Trill announced his own record label, Ghost Music. Image: @SIR_TRILLSA

Source: Twitter

He revealed that he wasn't paid a cent for all his hard work. The songs were on high rotation on radio and did well on streaming services but he did not get a cent for his efforts, he said.

Sir Trill announces his record label

Taking to his Instagram Live, the star announced that he's taking matters into his own hands. He revealed that he's starting his own record label.

The yanos vocalist also shared that he signed a few artists to his independent record label, Ghost Music Label. ZAlebs reports that the star wrote:

"Happy to tell you the label is here, a home of ghosts," and tagged his own record label.

Source: Briefly News