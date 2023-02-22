Award-winning musician Sjava has announced the tour dates for the first leg of #IsibukoTour and Mzanis is here for it

The singer dropped the album a few weeks back and he'll perform hits from the album in Pretoria, Johannesburg, and Durban

The Umama hitmaker's fans from cities such as Cape Town and Nelspruit also begged him to come and perform for them because they also love the album

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Sjava has taken to his timeline to announce the tour dates for his new album, Isibuko. The singer dropped the project recently and Mzansi is loving it.

Sjava announced the tour dates for his new album 'Isibuko'. Image: @sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

Taking to his official Instagram and Twitter handles, the Umama hitmaker revealed the dates for the first leg of his tour. He said he'll be performing songs from the project in three cities including Pretoria, Johannesburg, and Durban. The tour kicks off on 18 March in Pretoria. Sjava captioned his post:

"Sanibonani. #IsibukoTour is coming to a city near you. See details for the first leg of the tour and get your tickets kusenesikhathi @webtickets Kuzoba mnandi mase sindawonye."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi excited after Sjava announces tour dates

Peeps took to Sjava's comment section and shared that they're definitely buying the tickets to watch their fave perform live in concert. Others from other cities such as Cape Town and Nelspruit also begged the musician to visit them.

thamienzama asked:

"ICC is fully booked for your date bhuti Sjava? Bona ngath ncane Playhouse for le tour… inkulu le album (I think the Playhouse is too small for this tour. The album is too big)."

gugulabo said:

"Hope ne Nelspruit Mbombela nayo ikhona ku list yakho."

nqoh.mlungwana wrote:

"I'm trying to buy for Playhouse but it's not listed yet."

mrmlungwana asked:

"Cape Town?"

dr_teedkfuze commented:

"Won’t miss it."

char.buthelezi said:

"Please come to the Eastern Cape."

ririsoko wrote:

"I’m sure tickets are sold out."

nonkooow added:

"But PlayHouse is too small for abantu base Durban."

AKA's family drops rapper's first posthumous song

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA's family released his first posthumous song. Company dropped on Friday morning, 17 February a day before his funeral.

The late rapper features Kiddominant on the single. The song was recorded in Los Angeles, US. AKA died last Friday, 10 February in Durban. He was shot dead while out with friends on Florida Road.

Taking to his official Twitter and Instagram handles, his family also shared a clip of AKA in the studio with Kiddominant. He was hyping his upcoming performance in the UK at the time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News