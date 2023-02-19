DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small's silence on AKA's tragic death has rubbed some people the wrong way

A Twitter user pointed out the amapiano DJs silence, and the post got a lot of engagement from Mzani people

Some netizens said they thought Maphorisa and Kabza would at least post tributes for AKA on their socials

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small got criticised for their being of AKA's death. Image: @akaworldwide and @djmaphorisa

Some of AKA's fans are jotting down a list of celebrities who have been mum about the rapper's brutal killing. Celebrity names like Bonang Matheba have trended as many people were frustrated that they didn't post doves or RIPs for AKA.

Tweep calls out DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small

One man @SphoCooks tweeted about the amapiano DJs and expressed that he was disappointed that they didn't show any love to AKA following his assassination in Durban.

"Kabza and Maphorisa can voestek ngempela ke manje! The way we support these dudes as a country but they couldn't even show some love for AKA."

His tweet gathered over 400 000 views and South Africans weighed in on Maphorisa and Kabza's silence.

@SisSpokie said:

"They have huge egos those ones and what I've noticed it's not only them. So many celebs are quiet."

@Kagisho1Mk stated:

"Forbes took SA music to great heights he deserves the honour."

@Ncebsy2 posted:

"So many celebs are just quiet but we move. Long Live Supamega.️"

@zeeya_m77 mentioned:

"I'm also wondering about Kwesta."

@zonkozaka tweeted:

"I am actually highly disappointed in them."

@MooAfrican shared:

"Those two are so full of themselves. I hosted them at one of my events. They never showed any love for the fans. They just came in played and left."

@SinebongoT suggested:

"Let's keep quiet on their deaths too, tit for tat simple as that."

RIP AKA: Mzansi defends Bonang from people expecting her to pay tribute to Supa Mega after their messy breakup

Briefly News reported that condolences have been pouring in for Mzansi rapper AKA, who was gunned down on February 10 on Durban's Florida Road.

Many celebrities, including his baby mama, DJ Zinhle, have paid tribute to Supa Mega. However, one woman who dated AKA back in the day, Bonang Matheba, hasn't said anything about the tragic passing.

