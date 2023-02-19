Cassper Nyovest was dragged by people after he tweeted about Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes memorial service

Cassper enjoyed seeing Super Mega's father vibing in one of the trending videos and commented on it

People flooded the rapper's comments and some said they preferred when he was quiet about the situation

The fact that Cassper Nyovest was tweeting about AKA's memorial service even though he didn't attend is rubbing people the wrong way.

The Siyathanda rapper took some heat on social media after he replied to a tweet about AKA's father Tony Forbes and some people were not impressed.

Cassper Nyovest tweets about Tony Forbes vibing at AKA's memorial service

A video of Tony vibing to his son's song at the memorial service was posted on Twitter by @jonesmzizi. Cassper commented on the tweet and said:

"Uncle Tony! The original copy!"

Tweeps bashed Cassper for stanning Tony and saying SupaMega got his talent from him. The late rapper's fans said Cassper had no right to talk about him because of their long-standing beef.

Read Capper Nyovest'sTweet below:

AKA's fans call out Cassper Nyovest over his tweet about Tony Forbes

@RhuNdimande stated:

"But why did you not show up at the AKA's memorial? I've always thought this beefing thing between the two of you was nothing but a marketing gimmick."

@RealSelebogo_T mentioned:

"If Cassper Nyovest was dead AKA would attend his memorial service."

@Druza42802895 wrote:

"Cass, I don't understand. I thought you hated the dude. Why the sudden sympathy for your enemy?"

@loratoram commented:

"Keep quiet, I'd personally prefer that. Okare wa rasa nou! Gape you seem too excited."

@BaneleK95369111 tweeted:

"You always wanted to moer AKA."

@BorntoLead19 stated:

"That's not your uncle, stick to your people and leave AKA's people. Your obsession is annoying."

@Karabo69318202 added:

"Don't act like you care."

@nyalung2 said:

"You don’t know him like that Cassper."

