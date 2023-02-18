AKA's fans posted their final tributes to the murdered rapper in a long and viral Twitter thread posted ahead of his funeral

The Megacy shared funny videos of AKA and wrote down some of his memorable moments in the comments

Some said the pouring videos and memories made them cry, and others took pleasure in the hilarious clips

AKA's fans paid tribute to the murdered rapper with videos posted on Twitter. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

The death of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes has affected many people in South Africa, and they are expressing their grief online.

As the Megacy was preparing to say their final goodbyes to AKA, they honoured the rapper by looking back at some of his memorable social media moments.

Megacy shares funny videos AKA posted on social media

One of AKA's fans @Gio_vannah started a Twitter thread where his other fans could collectively post moments and videos of the Lemonade hitmaker.

The tweet went viral and gathered over 843 000 views from supporters that reminisced about his crazy times on social media.

He can be seen in one video impersonating famous homeless man Bonga Sithole and his bombastic English.

AKA's fans react to the hilarious videos in the Twitter thread

People said AKA had an over-the-top personality and they laughed at his crazy moments in the comments section.

@LongLegsPinkyG1 said:

"He couldn't dance to save his life but he always made a plan the rest is a lie."

@Gajeni_ asked:

"Where's that video when that dude kisses him on the cheek? Lol"

@Khomots78367860 tweeted:

"Where's that one where he dedicates composure to Cass in an event?"

@kennyDior stated:

"The blonde haired AKA was the best AKA era."

@Gio_vannah_ posted:

"He was such a problem."

@Real_Precious_M mentioned:

"I wonder how the guy who trended for hugging and crying for AKA is feeling."

@lulumyakayaka commented:

"I love this thread, thank you.❤️"

Earlier, Briefly News reported that social media users have shared different versions of why Murdah Bongz was not attending AKA's funeral or why he had remained mum following the rapper's death.

The former Black Motion member finally broke his silence and posted an emotional post on his pages and hailed the late rapper.

